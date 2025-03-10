2026 DL Logan Nagle Books Two Pitt Visits
Over the weekend, 2026 defensive lineman Logan Nagle explained that he has two visits set up with the Pitt Panthers.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is set to be in Pittsburgh during spring camp on March 27. In the summer, for his official visit, he’ll return on June 5-7.
Late last year, Nagle and his DePaul Catholic Spartans squad won a state championship in New Jersey, defeating Pope John XXIII 32-21. Nagle recorded 62 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 18 hurries, and two forced fumbles.
Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Tulane, Wake Forest, and West Virginia represent Nagle’s most notable offers.
Your team, DePaul Catholic, put together an outstanding season last year. You have receivers committed to Ohio State and Notre Dame, among other great talent. What was it like to be a part of that?
“We went 11-1, had a great year. It was really cool. It was the best team I've ever been a part of, so it was a really cool experience to play with those guys.”
Tell me a little bit about your background.
“I grew up in New Jersey. I moved to Franklin Lakes from Mahwah when I was in third grade. I've been playing football in Franklin Lakes my whole youth, and then I went to DePaul.”
I imagine there’s some questions around whether you’ll play defensive end or play inside at defensive tackle at the next level. What are your thoughts on your future position fit?
“I feel like I could play across the defensive line. I feel like I could play a strong side five (tech), and then I also feel like I could work in at three-tech, depending on the downs and stuff.”
What was it about Pitt that led you to book your two upcoming visits?
“Well, they invited me down for a Junior Day. I had a great time there. I love what I saw. I got to meet some of the coaches, and the defensive line coach was great. So, I was really interested in getting back there for spring practice and scheduling an OV.”
What stood out to you about your Junior Day trip to Pitt?
“The coaches were talking all about their culture, which I really loved what they're saying, how they're building it. I love that. I love meeting the coaches. They were great, the defensive line coach was great. It was really personal with me and my family, so that's a big reason why.”
What are your other plans this off-season aside from the Pitt visits?
“I have a few spring practices and OV’s set up already.
“For spring practices, I’m going to Boston College, Rutgers, NC State, Michigan State, and Indiana.”
