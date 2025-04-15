Pitt 'Felt Like Home' to Texas Speedster
Blake Hamilton’s schedule was loaded, competing in a track meet on Wednesday and Thursday, flying from Houston to Pittsburgh on Friday, spending two days with the Pitt Panthers before returning Sunday to attend an Under Armour Camp back in Houston.
Back in February, Pitt became Hamilton’s first scholarship offer, a speedy and versatile playmaker out of Sugar Land (Tx.) Fort Bend Christian Academy.
Three-phase football is all in a day’s work for Hamilton who clocked very impressive track times just a few weeks ago - a 10.65 (100 m) and a 20.96 (200m). But it’s the receiver position Pitt has him pegged to play.
Hamilton and his dad arrived at Pitt a little before noon on Friday, a much different atmosphere than he’s accustomed to.
“I remember when I first got there, I saw the trees, I saw the weather,” Hamilton said. “I was like, ‘This is great,’ ‘cause I'm down here from Texas, you know, it's always hot, doesn’t really (have) like those nice mountain trees that they’ve got over there. It was just something new, right?"
“We got there, we went straight to the facility, talked to Coach (Justice) Rawlins and he toured the facility with me and another guy. Beautiful facility. Great coaches, great staff. They showed me around and we got to talk to Coach JJ Laster for a long time, and Coach (Kade) Bell. It was a great time on Friday.”
At the spring game, a few playmakers on offense stood out to Hamilton.
“Number 84 [early-entry freshman receiver Cameron Sapp], he caught my eye. It was a young guy with his route, with his ball-handling skills. He made a good play after he scored a touchdown,” Hamilton said.
“Another guy was number 81 [Cataurus Hicks], if I'm not mistaken. He had a long breakaway touchdown on the slant route, so I think it was a slant route or out route for like 40, 50 yards. He stood out, and then a quarterback that stood out was number 10 [Eli Holstein]."
“I think he did a really good job stepping up in the pocket, getting out of that pressure, keeping his eyes on the field, reading the field really nicely, and making plays just getting the receiver the chance to make the plays he needed to.”
All in all, Hamilton was more than happy with how the trip panned out.
“It exceeded my expectations by far. I think they said (the stadium) sits around 65,000 people. They took us to the top deck and it was beautiful. It's right by the three connecting rivers, so that was great to see from the big stadium. I know that crowd hypes up the stadium. It was amazing.
“Love the coaches. I love the hospitality that they gave me. The tour was really fun. I had a lot of fun talking to the new recruits and the coaches and the players after the game. The players are really cool and supportive. It was just a great experience for me and my dad.
Next up? Official visit.
“I can't wait to come back on June 5th with my whole family and allow my little brother and my mom to get that same experience that we had."
“My parents are really excited, especially my mom and my brother ‘cause we told them a lot of good things and to be honest, it just felt like home. It really felt like home. Me and my dad were talking about it a lot on the way back, just the hospitality that they showed us, the feeling of the stadium.”
Sweet Caroline turned out to be the theme song of Hamilton’s trip to Pittsburgh.
“I remember during the game it was actually at the start of the fourth quarter, they played the song Sweet Caroline…When they got to that one part of the song where they say, ‘Sweet Caroline,’ then the whole crowd said, ‘Let's go Pitt!’
“That was just something that got me excited. I wanted to play right then and there. Me and my dad were pumped on the sideline, man. It was just a great experience. It really feels like home. Excited to see what that (June) visit brings us.”
