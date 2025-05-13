Pitt Football Offers Pair of Underclassmen
The scholarship offer spigot is flowing again this week for the Pittsburgh Panthers following a significant effort on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.
On Monday, the first addition to the board reported by Inside the Panthers was a 2026 tight end out of Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove High School in Dominick Barry. Less than 75 minutes had passed before an additional two prospects went public with their new college opportunities from the ACC squad.
It was a pair of underclassmen following Barry, starting with a 2028 offensive lineman in Andrew Cramerding from a high-quality Ohio prep school program in St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Soon to wrap up his freshman year, the 6-foot-5, 288-pound tackle/guard added the Panthers to his early list that includes Liberty and Toledo, both offers surfacing on Thursday of last week.
Next, it was 2027 tight end Mason Oglesby out of New Palestine (Ind.) High School offered by Pittsburgh. The Panthers joined Indiana, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Michigan State, Purdue, Toledo, and Wisconsin among his early offers (yet to finish his sophomore school year).
Already 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Oglesby was a two-way contributor in the fall as his varsity squad went 14-0-1, winning the Indiana 4A state championship.
Competing in 11 games, he logged 35 catches for 364 yards and one touchdowns, and he chipped in 24 total tackles (18 solo), three-and-a-half tackles for loss, one-and-a-half sacks, a hurry, he defended two passes, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles from the outside linebacker position.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
