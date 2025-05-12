4-Star WPIAL WR Talks Pitt Football Offer
In case you missed it, the Pitt Panthers offered one of the very best prospects among local talent in the 2027 class on Friday.
McKeesport rising junior receiver Javien Robinson announced the new scholarship on social media, a dynamic pass-catcher with verified sub-10.9 speed and an early slot just outside the Top 100 via 247Sports in-house rankings (No. 102 overall nationally).
To learn more about the 6-foot-2, nearly 190-pound receiver, Inside the Panthers On SI connected with Robinson over the weekend.
Tell me a bit about your background. Did you grow up in Pennsylvania playing football from a young age? Do you play any other sports? Any other athletes in your family?
”Yeah i grew up playing football in Duquesne, started when I was four and stopped playing when eighth grade hit. (I) run track, going to states for 200 meter and 4x100. I have a cousin who currently plays football.”
Tell me about getting the Pitt offer, who extended it to you, and what they had to say.
“It felt good to get a hometown offer. Coach (Corey) Sanders offered me. He said they love what I’m about and would love to offer me. I like Pitt and like what they are building.”
What was your reaction to getting the offer from Pitt? And what are your thoughts on Pitt altogether?
”I was very excited. I am always exited about any school who is taking a chance with me.”
Have you been to Pitt games in the past? And do you plan to visit Pitt in the future?
“I have been to Pitt games and I want to go to a game this year.”
In the big picture, do you think Pitt will be a true contender for you? And if so, why?
”Yeah, I feel as they will since it’s hometown, and hometown always had a special place with me.”
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
