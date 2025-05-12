3-Star OL Books Pitt Football Official Visit
It was important last week when the Pitt Panthers added another offensive lineman to the June official visitor list. And it was equally important when another O-Lineman followed his lead this morning.
Prior to tackle Nicholas Howard lining up his June 5-7 visit last Tuesday, there were only a few offensive linemen set to be in Pittsburgh next month. Now it’s interior offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton set for a June 12-14 official visit as well.
Ranked No. 883 overall nationally, per 247Sports Composite rankings, Hamilton is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound rising senior out of one of the top programs in the DMV area - St. John’s College in Washington, DC. To date, he’s collected two dozen scholarship offers.
With the Pitt trip in place, it’s set to be his first of three official visits next month, so far anyway. A stop at West Virginia is set to follow with Virginia Tech scheduled for late June.
Alongside Pitt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia are Boston College, Duke, Maryland, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest among his additional Power Five offers. Group of Five schools Akron, Buffalo, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Marshall, Massachusetts, Morgan State, Old Dominion, Sacramento State, South Florida, Toledo, and Tulane round out his list.
Hamilton visited Pittsburgh back in January after the Panthers coaching staff offered the three-star recruit back in early September.
He joins Rhett Morris and Day’jon Moore among interior offensive linemen set to take multi-day visits in Pittsburgh next month.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
