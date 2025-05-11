Pitt Panthers Recently Visited Two Key Recruits
The Pittsburgh Panthers dropped in on a pair of key prospects last week while on the recruiting trail.
Offensively, Pittsburgh is off to a good start with quarterback commit Angelo Renda kicking off the class with his pledge back in January, followed by receivers Dylan Wester and Demetrice McCray committing thereafter.
As the Panthers coaching staff, led by offensive coordinator Kade Bell, look to build an impact 2026 recruiting class, the next key element is a dynamic running back.
That's why Coach Lindsey Lamar was in Baltimore last week.
The assistant coach was in Maryland where he visited four-star running back Damon Ferguson. A few weeks prior to this visit, the Milford Mill Academy star announced a top 11 schools list that included Pittsburgh along with Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia, and Wake Forest.
Last season, Ferguson rushed for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns in only nine games, averaging over 12 yards per carry last season. He added six catches for 111 yards and a touchdowns, and 26 tackles, six pass breakups, and three interceptions, giving up zero touchdowns on the year.
Additionally, a member of the Pitt coaching staff traveled to Texas to visit a key defensive back.
Coach Corey Sanders was in the Richmond area early last week to see 2026 safety recruit Davis Kinney.
The 6-foot, 185-pound recruit was offered by Pitt back in mid-February. The Panthers are listed alongside Arizona State, Minnesota, Navy, New Mexico, Northwestern, Rice, Sacramento State, Stephen A. Smith, Texas State, Tulsa, UTEP, Wyoming, and Yale on Kinney's offer list.
Both prospects are set for official visits next month.
Ferguson is booked to take his official visit in Pittsburgh on June 5-7. Kinney is lined up for his multi-day visit shortly thereafter, on the list for June 12-14.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
