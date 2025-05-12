Pitt Football TE Prospect Marks Significant Track Title
In recent weeks, several Pitt Panthers prospects have recorded impressive track times in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints.
That includes Pitt linebacker commit Marcus Jennings with his 11.02 100-meter time at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and receiver prospect Blake Hamilton clocking a fantastic 10.4 recently.
Over the weekend, although it wasn't a sprint score, one of Pitt's top offensive prospects took first place in a significant event.
At the IAC track championship, 2026 tight end Javonte Williams placed No. 1 in the 110-meter hurdles with a score of 14.95, a personal record for The Bullis School standout. He also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.93).
Last week, Pitt's tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski was in Maryland to visit the 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect.
As a junior in 2024, Williams put together 35 catches for 679 yards and 20 touchdowns. Without question, he shows excellent receiver skills, capable of providing a capable target from the tight end position and possibly as an underclasssman.
Williams first visited Pittsburgh for a Junior Day on January 14, landing an offer that day. He returned to campus on March 20, attending a spring game practice.
Additional schools strongly considered by Williams are Indiana and South Florida. Rounding out his offer list are Buffalo, Duke, Georgetown, Howard, James Madison, Maryland, NC State, Old Dominion, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech.
Pittsburgh is set to host Williams on an official visit on June 12-14, one of two tight ends on that visitor list, including Adam Land out of Florida.
Also on the June 12-14 official visitor list are offensive lineman Day'jon Moore, receiver Nyqir Helton, linebacker Reilarean Phillips, running back Favour Akih, quarterback Corey Dailey, edge Obinna Umeh, and others.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
