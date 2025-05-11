Pitt Football Commit Ascending This Off-Season
Since committing to the Pitt Panthers on March 23, Marcus Jennings has been proving to be on an upward trend.
Initially, the Detroit Cass Tech rising senior was viewed by many, and listed by multiple networks, as a safety prospect at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Last season, he recorded 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.
However, if you watch the Pitt commit's junior season highlights on Hudl, you'll notice that while Jennings does play in the back end at times, he's more often lined up in the slot or in the box, even lining up on the edge and rushing the passer where he's quite effective.
Through camp settings this off-season, Jennings has been working mostly as a linebacker. Through that, most networks have switched his position fit from safety to linebacker.
On April 27, while attending an Under Armour Camp in Michigan, Jennings competed at the linebacker position, impressing that day.
Allen Trieu of 247Sports singled out Jennings as one of the top players at the position at the invite-only camp.
More recently, on Saturday, May 10, Jennings posted a new personal record in the 100 meters.
The Pittsburgh commitment stated that he clocked a 11.02, which is a solid time at his new listed weight of 215 pounds.
The Panthers have done a great job of developing long, rangy, hybrid athletes like Rasheem Biles - who was also a safety/linebacker hybrid coming out of the Midwest as a prospect - into playmakers at the linebacker position.
Perhaps Jennings will be the next success story at the linebacker position in Pittsburgh.
Jennings is set to take an official visit in Pittsburgh on June 5-7.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
