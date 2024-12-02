Pitt Football Hosting Western Carolina OL Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will host one a transfer offensive lineman on a visit, who has ties to coaches in the program.
Western Carolina offensive line transfer Derek Simmons spoke to Adam Friedman of Rivals and said that he will take a visit to Pitt, Dec. 12-13. He is also visiting Texas Tech, Dec. 9-10, and Georgia Tech at a later time.
The Panthters offered Simmons on Nov. 26, the day he entered the transfer portal. They were also his first Power Four offer and the second offer overall
Simmons hails from Jacksonville, Fla. and played for Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Fla. He played football and baseball and earned First Team All-District with 43 pancake blocks as a senior.
He started out at Division II Tusculum in 2020, playing just one game, before transferring to Abilene Christian for the 2021 season, where he would play all 11 games as a redshirt freshman.
Simmons would transfer to Western Carolina, but didn't play in the 2022 season, due to transfer rules. He started the first six games of the 2023 season, but then was sidelined for the remainder with injury.
Simmons played a larger role in 2024, playing in 10 games and only missing two for the Catamounts. He has one year left of eligibilty
He has a tie to Pitt through members of their coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Kade Bell was the associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tusculum in 2020 and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Carolina for three seasons from 2021-23.
Panthers offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau spent two seasons with Simmons as Western Carolina, where he was also the offensive line coach in 2022 and 2023. Simmons mentioned to Freidman that Darveau and him, "have a good relationship."
Simmons also played with former Western Carolina players who are currently at Pitt. This includes wide receivers Censere "C.J." Lee and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., plus running back Desmond Reid.
He played with Williams at both Western Carolina in 2022 and at Tusculum for the 2020 season.
Pitt has competition for Simmons, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, and can play both guard and tackle.
Simmons has received offers from ACC schools in Cal, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Big 12 schools in Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech and UCF, American schools in East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and USF, plus schools like Northwestern, Fresno State, Liberty, Toledo and Western Kentucky.
Pitt also offered a Division II transfer in tight end Zach Atkins from Northwest Missouri State, who is planning on taking a visit to the program as well.
