Pitt OC Contacted By SEC School
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell has had a solid showing in his first season with the program and has put himself on the radar for positions elsewhere.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported from his sources that Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reached out to Bell for their open offensive coordinator position for next season. Venables fired previous offensive coordinator, Seth Littrell, who posted the worst Oklahoma offense through seven games, statistically, since 1961.
Chris Peak of PantherLair.com reported that Bell did not interview for the position nor did anyone schedule any interviews for the future.
Pitt was the worst team in the ACC last season in a number of categories, including 20.2 points per game (20.2), 317.9 yards per game and 101.9 rushing yards per game. They also had the least time of possession, 27.37 minutes per game, least first downs at 16.3 per game, worst third down convesrion at 31.3% second most penalties per game at 64.4 yards and third worst with 119.8 offensive efficiency.
Bell came in and implemented his up-tempo, spread attack, which allows numerous opportunities for a variety of players. He also brought in players like star junior running back Desmond Reid and wide receivers in redshirt junior Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. and Censere "C.J." Lee, who all played for him at Western Carolina.
Pitt ranks fifth in the ACC in offense at both 32.6 points per game and 275.8 passing yards per game, eighth at 413.9 total yards per game and ninth with 138.1 rushing yards per game.
Bell also put the trust into Alabama transfer and redshirt freshman Eli Holstein at quarterback, which led to Pitt having a solid offense throughout this season.
He has completed 180-of-291 passes this season, 61.8%, for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games. He also ranks second on Pitt with 328 rushing yards on 81 carries, 4.0 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He is also on two award watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Reid has had a sensational 2024 season, rushing 151 times for 767 yards and four touchdowns, making 47 catches for 564 yards and four receiving touchdowns and making 12 punt returns for 148 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown return vs. Kent State.
He ranks fifth in the FBS and second in the ACC behind running back Omarion Hampton of UNC with 150.90 all-purpose yards per game.
He earned ACC Running Back of the Week Honors in the win over Cincinnati, as he finished with six catches for receiving 106 yards and a touchdown and had 19 carries for 148 yards, recording the first game a Pitt player had 100+ yards receiving and rushing.
Reid also earned ACC Wide Receiver of the Week honors in the 34-24 road win over North Carolina in Week 6 on Oct. 5, making 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Williams has had 31 catches for 363 yards and a team-high five touchdowns, while Lee 19 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns, before suffering a season-ending injury in the loss to then ranked No. 20 Clemson at home in Week 12.
Bell will continue to receive attention for potential jobs, as turning this Pitt offense around not an easy task, whatsoever.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Guard Undergoes Surgery
- Pitt Receives More Votes in Latest AP Poll
- Pitt Gets Good News on Eli Holstein Injury
- Pitt's Star RB Pushing for Redshirt
- Pitt Star, Buccaneers DB Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt