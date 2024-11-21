Pitt Football Offers Division II TE Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers still have two games left in the season, but they are already looking at potential transfers to bring in for 2025.
Pitt offered tight end Zach Atkins, who previously played for Division II school Northwest Missouri State, and entered the transfer portal this week. Tight ends/special teams coach Jacob Bronowski was the one who made the offer.
A number of schools have come in for Atkins' services, including SEC programs in Arkansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss, other Power Four schools in Cal and Houston, plus mid-majors including Conference-USA programs in Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, New Mexico State and Western Kentucky, as well as Old Dominion and Toledo.
He played in nine games this past season for Northwest Missouri State, catching 18 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns. His best game of the season came in a 21-14 loss on the road to Nebraska-Kearney on Sept. 7, as he made four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Atkins played in eight games as a freshman in 2023, making 12 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown. His best game that season came in a 52-0 win over Northwestern State on Nov. 4, as he made three catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.
He hails from Olathe, Kan., a suburb of Kansas City, same as current Pitt redshirt senior defensive lineman Nate Matlack.
Atkins would star for Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kan. as a senior in 2021, making 79 catches for 1,055 yards and nine touchdowns.
He earned First Team All-Blue Valley, First Team All-District and First Team All-State honors, was a finalist for the Otis Taylor Award (given to best wide receiver in Kansas City metro) and earned a selection to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl.
Atkins has two years left of eligibility, as he redshirted in 2022. Pitt will look to add an experienced tight end to their roster for next season to bolster the position group and the offensive as a hole under offensive coordinator Kade Bell.
Pitt will lose senior tight end Gavin Bartholmew to graduation after this season. Redshirt senior Jake Overman has an extra year from the COVID-19 season in 2020, and didn't walk at senior day, indicating he will likely come back for his sixth season in 2025.
The Panthers also have tight ends in redshirt junior Jake Renda, freshman Malachi Thomas and incoming freshman Max Hunt out of Plant High School in Tampa, Fla, giving them at least four tight ends heading into 2025, barring any transfers or graduations.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Top Pitt Football Commit Flips to Michigan
- Pitt Rises in Latest ESPN Bracketology
- Pitt Snap Count vs. No. 20 Clemson Revealed
- Pitt Faces Future Opponent in Latest Bowl Projection
- 2025 Pitt Football Duo Earns 4-Star Ratings
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt