Pitt Falters Again in Defeat to Boston College
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers faltered once again in a road loss to Boston College, 34-23, to end the 2024 regular season.
Pitt (7-5 overall, 3-5 ACC) drops their fifth straight game, with their defeat to Boston College (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC). The five-game losing streak is the first since they lost the final five games to end the 2006 season.
This includes a 48-25 loss on the road to the then ranked No. 20 SMU Mustangs in Week 10, 24-19 to the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 11 and 24-20 to the then ranked No. 20 Clemson Tigers in Week 12, with the two latter losses at home, and then a 37-9 blowout defeat to the Louisville Cardinals in Week 13 on the road.
Pitt almost had an injury crisis to start the game, as backup quarterback, redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, had to leave on the first drive. Normal starter, redshirt freshman Eli Holstein, did not make the trip for this matcup.
Walk-on and third string quarterback, David Lynch, came on for two plays, but Yarnell would return for the next drive.
Boston College got going on their second drive, as junior quarterback Grayson James found junior tight end Jeremiah Franklin for a 26-yard pass into Pitt territory.
Eagles junior running back Jordan McDonald would then go on a big 36-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring. They chose to go for the two-point conversion and failed, leading 6-0.
Boston College punted at their own four-yard line early in the second quarter, but Pitt redshirt sophomore defensive back Ryland Gandy fumbled the return and allowed the home team to retake possession. They didn't take advantage of it, having to punt once again soon after.
Pitt would punt for the fourth straight drive to open the game and Boston College had a great starting position at their 44-yard line.
James completed a pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Reed Harris for 53-yards on the second play and then senior running back Kye Robicheaux got in from two-yards out to give the Eagles a 13-0 lead.
Pitt lost redshirt junior running back Derrick Davis Jr. to an injury on the next drive, which forced freshman running back Juelz Goff to take the majority of the snaps the rest of the game.
The Panthers would finally get things going on that drive, as Yarnell completed four passes, including one to redshirt junior wide receiver Daejon Reynolds to get into Eagles' territory and then another to senior tight end Gavin Bartholomew for an 11-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 13-7.
Pitt got the ball back with a chance to take the lead into halftime, but Yarnell took a hit from Boston College senior defensive end Neto Okpala, while throwing. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Ty Clemons picked it off and ran 55 yards for the score, extending the Boston College lead to 20-7.
The Panthers took advantage of an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Eagles and Yarnell completing a 21-yard pass to senior wide receiver Konata Mumpfield, getting them into field goal range.
Redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls would hit a 57-yarder to cut the deficit to 20-10 at halftime.
Pitt stood strong on defense on the first drive of the second half, forcing a turnover on downs, which gave the offense a chance to cut the lead.
Yarnell led a great drive, completing 4-of-5 passes for 48 yards, including an incredible 16-yard catch from sophomore wide receiver Kenny Johnson.
He also ended the drive with a five-yard shuffle pass to Bartholomew for a touchdown, getting the Panthers within three points, 20-17. This was the first multi-touchdown game of Bartholomew's career.
The Eagles would respond on the next drive, as James completed a 27-yard pass to Franklin that got the into Panthers territory.
James then completed a fantastic 28-yard touchdown pass to Franklin to put their lead back up to 10 points, 27-17.
Both teams punted on their next two drives, with the offenses stagnating late in the game.
Pitt went for it on fourth-and-2 at their 41-yard line, but Yarnell fumbled the ball. Goff got onto it, but was short of the first down marker, giving the ball back to Boston College.
The Eagles went on an eight-play, 39-yard drive over five minutes, culminating in a 15-yard pass from James to graduate student tight end Kamari Morales.
Yarnell led a long touchdown drive, nine plays, 75 yards in under four minutes. He completed three big passes to Mumpfield for 29 yards, Johnson for 14 yards and then Mumpfield again for a 15-yard touchdown.
The Panthers failed on the two-point conversion, staying down 11 points and after the missed onside kick, the Eagles held on for the win.
Pitt will await to find out which bowl game they'll play in, as they did clinch bowl eligibility after starting the season 7-0.
