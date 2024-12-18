Pitt Football Hosting Western Carolina Transfer WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue looking for their first transfer commit following the regular season, as they will host a player that has connections with the coaching staff.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Western Carolina sophomore wide reciever Zion Booker will make a visit to Pitt from Dec. 19-20. This is coming off a visit to ACC foe Virginia Tech, Dec. 17-Dec. 18 and a previous one to Tulsa.
Booker hails from Charlotte, N.C. and after starting at Vance County High School, he would end up playing for Julius L. Chambers High School.
He had a great senior season, making 44 catches for 598 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He also added nine rushing yards, 95 yards on punt returns with one for a touchdown, finishing with 10 touchdowns and 702 all-purpose yards, This Wide Receiver and Special Teams Player of the Year
Booker would earn Wide Receiver and Special Teams Player of the Year for Julius L. Chambers High School and 2022 Receiver of the Year honors from South Charlotte Sports Report.
He would play in 10 of 11 games as a true freshman for the Catamounts in 2023, catching eight passes for 176 yards. He had two catches for 45 yards in the road loss to VMI in Week 12 and a season-long 40-yard catch in the road win vs. Chattanooga in Week 6.
Booker missed the first four games of his sophomore season in 2024, but returned to play in the final eight contests.
He made 39 catches for 540 yards and four touchdowns, with his receptions and receiving yards ranking second on the Catamounts.
Booker set career-highs of eight catches and 103 receiving yards and added a touchdown in the 52-20 road win over Furman in Week 8. He also made six receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in the home win vs. The Citadel in Week 7.
He joins Western Carolina quarterback transfer, Cole Gonzales, who Pitt is also hosting on a visit.
Booker learned his freshman season at Western Carolina with offensive coordinator Kade Bell, wide receivers coach JJ Laster and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau, who all moved to Pitt the following season in the same positions.
Joining those coaches included players in star running back Desmond Reid and wide receiversCensere "C.J." Lee and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Pitt will hope to bring Booker in and see him have the same success that both Lee and Williams had last season.
