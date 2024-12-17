Pitt Freshman DT Duo Returning in 2025
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have two young defensive linemen come back to the program for the next season, keeping together a vital unit with more experience than before.
Freshmen defensive tackles Francis Brewu and Jahsear Whittington both announced they'll return for the 2025 season, their second with the program.
Brewu played for Thomas Worthington High School in Columbus, Ohio, making 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks as a junior in 2022 and made 28 tackles for loss and 10 sacks as a senior in 2023, earning numerous honors for his play.
Rivals ranked Brewu as a four-star in the Class of 2024, No. 22 defensive tackle and No. 17 in Ohio. 247Sports and On3 both saw Brewu as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 47 at his position and No. 15 in the state, while On3 ranked him the No. 38 defensive tackle and No. 19 recruit in Ohio.
Brewu missed the first game of the season vs. Kent State, a 55-24 blowout at Acrisure Stadium, but he would play in the final 11 contests, making 13 tackles (two solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four quarterback hits across 214 snaps.
He had two tackles in the win over Youngstown State, while making a tackle for loss and a season-high three tackles vs. SMU. He also had two quarterback hits on Clemson's Cade Klubnik in Week 12 and his first sack vs. Louisville in Week 13.
Whittington came out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. He made 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and two fumble recoveries as a senior, leading his team to a perfect 15-0 record and a PIAA Class 5A Championship
Rivals rated him as a four-star recruit, No. 244 in the Class of 2024, No. 16 defensive tackle and No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania. 247Sports and On3 had him as a three-star, with 247Sports rating him the No. 74 defensive lineman and No. 17 in the commonwealth, while On3 ranked him as the No. 89 defensive lineman and No. 26 in the state.
Whittington played in 43 snaps over four games in the regular season, making four tackles (two solo) on the season with the two solo tackles vs. the Cardinals.
Brewu will have three years remaining, as he burned his redshirt, while Whittington will have four more years of eligibility, as he played less than four games, allowing him to mantain a redshirt.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Duo Earns AP All-American Honor
- Pitt G Earns ACC Freshman Honors
- Pitt Football Hosting Western Carolina QB Transfer
- Pitt Star RB Desmond Reid Returning in 2025
- Former Pitt Walk-On Lands at Kent State
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt