Desmond Reid's Brother, Pitt RB Commit Schedules Official Visit

PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 three-star running back commit Tyler Reid announced that he has scheduled an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for May 28-30.

Reid is also the brother of now-former Pitt running back Desmond Reid, who spent the last two seasons with the Panthers and is now preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft .

Reid's announcement means that all four of Pitt's 2027 commits have scheduled official visits for this summer. Three-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele and three-star wideout Jacob Thomas have scheduled official visits for the same dates, along with three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon , who is still uncommitted.

Three-star offensive lineman commit Colin Urrea has also scheduled an official visit, but it is scheduled for June 11-13.

It Runs in the Family

Like his brother, Reid is an all-purpose back who recorded 1,070 total yards and nine touchdowns a season ago at Miramar High School in Florida, according to his X profile .

After a 4-7 season in 2025, Reid decided in January that he would transfer to Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. The Raiders went 14-1 last season and are the No. 2 team in Florida and the No. 10 program nationally, according to MaxPreps .

Pitt currently has two St. Thomas Aquinas alumni rostered in redshirt freshman defensive tackle Trevor Sommers and redshirt sophomore defensive back Allen Bryant.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back is a consensus three-star, according to the 247Sports Composite , the Rivals Industry Rankings and ESPN .

247Sports has Reid listed as the No. 32 running back in the class, the No. 41 player from Florida and the No. 421 player overall, while Rivals has Reid as the No. 30 running back, the No. 42 running back in his state and the No. 399 player nationally.

Upon signing, Reid will look to build off the legacy that his brother has set at Pitt. Desmond Reid joined the Panthers after two seasons at Western Carolina at the FBS level. He was an All-American in 2024 after having a career-best season of 966 rushing yards, 579 receiving yards, 159 return yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs after catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

In his Pitt career, Desmond Reid had 1,244 rushing yards, 896 receiving yards, 264 return yards and 15 total touchdowns. He likely would have had better numbers, too, if it weren't for several injuries during his senior season.

