Pitt Panthers Offer Handful of Freshmen
Five prospects in the 2028 class have recently announced offers from the Pitt Panthers.
Below is a recap of each rising sophomore added to the board.
An in-state recruit, Tysir Young stated on social media that the Panthers became his latest offer, joining Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Penn State, Syracuse, Temple, and West Virginia on his growing list.
Young is an advanced linebacker for his age, named a Freshman All-American by MaxPreps. He logged 50 total tackles, six sacks, and a forced fumble in Middletown, Delaware last year.
Next, out of Wise High School in Maryland, cornerback Keon Elder landed an offer from the Pitt Panthers. His teammate and classmate Landon Cooper also scored a Pitt offer, adding to his list alongside Boston College who offered two days earlier.
Out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, DC, 2028 receiver Daquarn Tibbs also announced an offer from the Panthers this week. He scored four touchdowns last season as only a freshman in a very difficult schedule, logging over 100 receiving yards and over 150 return yards.
Lastly, along with adding recent offers from Boston College and Buffalo, freshman Mekhi Parker picked up an offer from the Pitt Panthers on Wednesday.
Last season at Glassboro High School in New Jersey, he logged 15 catches for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he also chipped in 15 total tackles and a fumble recovery.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
