Key Pitt Football Recruit Commits to ACC Foe

A priority Pitt Panthers recruit has committed to a different ACC school.

Kevin Sinclair

A big-time linebacker recruit is officially off the board and will not be taking his previously scheduled official visit with the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Markel Dabney was scheduled to visit Pitt from June 5 to June 7, one of several trips lined up, when he announced today that he's given his verbal commitment to SMU.

Many believed Dabney was one of the top overall prospects on the Pitt Panthers 2026 offer board, an intriguing prospect who consistently stands out whether he’s playing linebacker, various defensive hybrid roles, running back or receiver. 

Last season in Richmond, Virginia, the multi-faceted recruit churned out 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), an impressive four forced fumbles, and five pass breakups. The Huguenot High School star also logged 45 catches for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

Along with his looming official visit to Pittsburgh that's now cancelled, Dabney was expected to take an official visit to Michigan on June 13, and another to Penn State on June 20.

Arizona, Campbell, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Florida A&M, Florida State, Indiana, James Madison, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin filled out his remaining offer list.

Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments

  • QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
  • WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
  • WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
  • Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
  • S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)

Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments

  • WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
  • RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)

