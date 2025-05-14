Pitt Football Offers Pair of Receivers
The Pitt Panthers did a good job of inserting a pair of receivers from the transfer portal who are capable of and likely will contribute significantly through the fall in Kade Bell's offense.
Concurrently, as the portal additions to the position impressed during fall camp, so did the trio of early-entry pass-catchers from the 2025 class, especially Tony Kinsler who was joined by Bryce Yates and Cameron Sapp. As for Sapp, he scored a touchdown in the spring game and was named by a prospect in Blake Hamilton - in attendance that day - as an exciting playmaker with sharp route skills.
As returning starters Kenny Johnson (entering his upperclassman years) and Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. (entering his final year of eligibility) won't be around much longer, it's crucial the Panthers continue to find and sign capable receivers over the next few classes.
On the heels of landing a commitment from one of the top receivers on the 2026 board in Demetrice McCray, joining fellow Florida product Dylan Wester in the current receivers class, the Panthers coaching staff extended offers to a pair of noteworthy 2027 pass-catchers this week.
First, there's four-star receiver Jamarin Simmons out of Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby who announced his offer on Tuesday. He's listed 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, and as a sophomore last season, he recorded an impressive 49 catches for 996 yards and eight touchdowns with a solid 20.3 yards per receptions.
Pitt joined his offer list that includes Boston College, Central Florida, Colorado, Florida State, Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Washington, and Troy.
Per 247Sports rankings list Simmons the No. 113 overall nationally, No. 18 among 2027 receivers, and No. 10 in the state of Florida in his class. 247Sports Composite rankings list him No. 208 overall nationally, No. 28 among receivers, and No. 19 in Florida's 2027 class.
The additional receiver offered that day was Cade Cooper, a 6-foot-3, 192-pound two-way player who is considered likely to be a pass-catcher at the next level.
Cooper attends an excellent in-state private school in Malvern Prep. So far, he's acquired offers from Akron, Boston College, Duke, Kent State, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.
It's representative of Pitt's overall game plan when it comes to recruiting receivers, it seems, which is targeting big-time speed in Florida along with the best in-state pass-catchers available.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
