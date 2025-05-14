Pitt Baseball Run-Rules Rival Penn State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers dominated their rival Penn State in a 15-1 victory in seven innings at PNC Park.
The Panthers sweep the season series, as they also beat the Nittany Lions, 9-2 on March 25 on the road. It is the first season series sweep for the Panthers over the Nittany Lions since 2017 and marks the second most runs they've scored against them, as they won 19-5 in 1941.
Pitt improves to 5-2 in the month of May and 27-23 overall, as they look to build a better resume heading into the postseason.
Sophomore infielder Ryan Zuckerman opened the second inning for PItt with a single and then moved to second base on an error, before then getting to third base.
Panthers junior outfielder AJ Nessler would walk and then sophomore catcher Sebastian Pisacreta singled up the middle, scoring Zuckerman and moving Nessler to second base.
Redshirt junior outfielder Lorenzo Carrier reached first base on an error, loading the bases, and then Pitt senior catcher Jayden Melendez singled, scoring Nessler to double the lead, 2-0, and keeping the bases loaded.
Junior infielder Jake Kendro grounded into a fielder's choice, with Carrier out at third base, but Pisacreta scoring, and the Panthers led 3-0.
Pitt junior infielder Caden Dulin then came through with a two-out single and an error from Penn State junior right fielder Joey DeMucci. allowing both Melendez and Kendro to score, making it a 5-0 lead at the end of the second inning.
Nittany Lions junior infielder Ryan Weingartner would hit a home run off Panthers starting right-handed pitcher Drew Lafferty in the top of the third inning, but that marked the only offense the road team had all game.
Lafferty dominated Penn State all game, allowing just that one home run, seven hits and one walk, while posting six strikeouts over seven innings and 97 pitches.
The Panthers loaded the bases to start the bottom of the fifth inning, as senior outfielder/infielder David Pedanou singled, Dulin doubled and senior infielder Luke Cantwell walked.
Zuckerman then singled, scoring both Pedanou and Dulin to make it 7-1, and moving Cantwell to third base.
Nessler came through with a single afterwards, scoring Cantwell, and then Pisacreta doubled, scoring Zuckerman and moving Nessler to third base, as the Panthers led 9-1.
Carrier struck out, but Melendez hit a sacrifice fly, as Pitt held a 10-1 advantage after five innings.
Pedanou led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single and then stole second base. Dulin singled, scoring Pedanou and putting the Panthers up 11-1.
Cantwell flew out and Zuckerman struck out, but Dulin advanced to second base on a wild pitch and Nessler got on base with a hit by pitch.
Pisacreta came through with an RBI single and Carrier completed the rout with a three-run home run, as the Panthers completed their 15-1 win.
Pitt stays at home, but at the Charles L. Cost Center, as they host No. 15 Clemson this weekend, May 16-18, to finish off the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Key Pitt Football Recruit Commits to ACC Foe
- Multiple Recruits Announce Pitt Football Official Visits
- Local Prospect Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Pitt Football Offers Pair of Underclassmen
- Pitt Football Offers Midwest Tight End
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt