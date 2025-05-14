Texas Tech Transfer Postpones Pitt Basketball Visit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers were expecting a visit from aTexas Tech transfer, but will now have to wait for that to happen.
Joe Tipton of On3 originally reported that Texas Tech forward Devan Cambridge will visit Pitt on May 14 and also Ohio State on May 19, with a potential trip to Mississippi state as well.
Tipton later reported the day of that Cambridge postponed his visit and will try to reschedule. He will also visit UCF on May 16.
Cambridge hails from Nashville, Tenn. and played for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., where he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019.
He committed to Auburn and spent three seasons with the team, playing in 91 games, starting 33, while averaging 19.1 minutes, 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, plus shooting 39.6% from the field, 28.2% from 3-point range and 55.9% from the foul line.
His best season with the Tigers came during the 2020-21 campaign, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, where he started 19 of the 27 games he played in. He averaged 25.3 minutes, 8.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.6% from the field, 28.7% from behind the arc and 58.3% from the foul line
Cambridge would transfer to Arizona State for the 2022-23 season, where he had his best college season so far and got to play with his brother, Desmond Cambridge Jr.
He would start 35 of 36 games, helping the Sun Devils to a 23-13 record, 11-9 in the Pac-12 and to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Cambridge averaged 26.7 minutes, 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 50.4% from the field, 33.3% from deep and 65.0% from the free throw line.
He transferred again following the campaign and landed with Texas Tech, but played sparingly due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) he suffered in the 2023-24 campaign.
Cambridge played in just eight games that season before the injury and would play in six last season before leaving the Texas Tech team to secure a medical hardship waiver.
He recently received that wavier, which allows him to play a seventh season of college basketball.
Pitt has landed four transfers so far, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Baseball Run-Rules Rival Penn State
- Key Pitt Football Recruit Commits to ACC Foe
- Multiple Recruits Announce Pitt Football Official Visits
- Local Prospect Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Pitt Football Offers Pair of Underclassmen
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt