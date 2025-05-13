Multiple Recruits Announce Pitt Football Official Visits
Early today, the Pitt Panthers extended offers to three recruits in the 2027 class. Let's take a look at that trio added to the board:
Davion Crumitie
Out of Rickards High School in Tallahassee, Florida, 2027 receiver/cornerback Davion Crumitie announced an offer from the Pitt Panthers today. He's a 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete who at a recent state championship track meet clocked a 10.76 in the 100 meters (placing third in the event), and a 20.88 in the 200 meters (good enough for fourth in the event).
At a previous track meet, the two-way rising junior recorded a personal best 100-meter sprint of an eyebrow-raising 10.50.
In nine games last season, Crumitie - ranked three-stars - put together 22 catches for 306 yards and a touchdowns. He also turned three carries into 34 yards, and he notched 272 return yards.
Maryland, Sacramento State, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Troy and Wake Forest make up his additional scholarship offers.
DeMarco Jenkins
Another 2027 prospect offered by Pittsburgh on Tuesday, 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive lineman DeMarco Jenkins ranks No. 245 overall nationally, No. 28 overall as a defensive lineman, and No. 35 overall in the state of Texas, per 247Sports Composite rankings.
For the Pearland, Texas, product, Pittsburgh is the latest offer next to Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Sacramento State, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UNLV, Utah, and UTSA.
Jenkins notched 26 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and eight hurries last season as a sophomore.
Kalel Johnson
Ranked four-star by both 247Sports and Composite (an industry average) rankings, No. 176 overall nationally, No. 18 nationally among tackles, and No. 5 in the state of Ohio among 2027 recruits by the former, and No. 186 overall nationally, No. 18 overall among tackles, and No. 6 overall among tackles by the latter.
Out of Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, the 6-foot-8, 281-pound tackle announced an offer from the Pitt Panthers today. Pittsburgh joins the race alongside Akron, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Kent State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami of Ohio, Minnesota, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, Toledo, and Virginia Tech.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
