Pitt Offer Report: 2027 Class Trio
The Pitt Panthers continued to stack up scholarship offers last week.
Among the additions to the board were a long list of underclassmen, reported extensively by Inside the Panthers On SI. Late last week, an additional three recruits in the 2027 class announced Pitt offers, and those prospects are reviewed below.
Zion Harness
Among the new 2027 offers was wide receiver Zion Harness out of Lake Belton, Texas. Listed in his X profile are a 10.82 in the 100 meters, a 22.5 200-meter time, a 49.8 in the 400-meter sprint, a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash, and a 3.9 GPA.
Over just nine games at 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Harness recorded 18 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He also turned three carries into 22 yards. Additionally, Harness converted 15 kickoff returns into 480 yards, good enough for a 32-yard average per return.
Ian Walker
The second 2027 recruit announcing a Pitt offer was 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle Ian "Big E" Walker out of Burlington (NJ) The Pennington School.
The Panthers joined Buffalo, Bryant, Connecticut, Oregon, Penn State, Wake Forest, and others on his growing offer list.
The Pitt staff extended the offer on Friday, May 16.
Eli Harris
Last week, 2026 edge rusher Lawrence Brown Jr. announced that he will take an official visit with the Pitt Panthers on June 12-14. Around that same time, his teammate at Grayson High School in Georgia announced an offer from the Pitt staff.
That teammate will compete in the same front seven that Brown Jr. is a member of, rising junior linebacker Eli Harris. Per his X profile, Harris is listed 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, a Georgia 6A state champion last year.
The Panthers joined Auburn, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, Jackson State, Kansas, Liberty, Miami of Ohio, Michigan, South Florida, Toledo, and Western Kentucky on his offer list.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
