Pitt Extends Offers to Pair of 2026 Recruits
Official visit season begins in just two weeks, the Pitt Panthers kicking off its first round of visitors on June 5.
It's part of why the pair of 2026 recruits recently offered by the ACC program represented intriguing developments. The Pitt staff extended the offers to an offensive tackle from far across the country and a linebacker much closer to Pennsylvania.
Starting with the prospect closest in proximity, the Panthers extended an offer to Adam Shaw, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect who plays an interesting blend of roles at Hillsdale (NJ) Pascack Valley High School.
Holding down a 3.4 GPA, Shaw was First Team All-County at the quarterback position last season. He threw for 1,341 yards and 13 touchdowns with only three interceptions with an additional 1,021 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns.
However, it's the linebacker position where Shaw is recruited to play at the next level by most of the programs on his offer list.
The Jersey product attended Pitt's Junior Day back in January, but the offer didn't materialize until Thursday.
Shaw's most significant offers have all surfaced this week, including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. Prior to only a few days ago, he'd yet to land his first Power Four offer.
The second 2026 recruit in this discussion is a massive offensive tackle in Las Vegas (Nv.) Ed W. Clark High School rising senior Dominic Harris, a 6-foot-8, 335-pound mammoth.
Harris ranks as a relatively high-three-star recruit at No. 651 overall nationally, per Composite rankings. Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado State, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Deigo State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Toledo, UCLA, UNLV, and Utah make up his additional offers.
It'll be interesting to see if Pittsburgh manages to book one or the other or both for official visits in June.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
