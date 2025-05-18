Pitt Panthers Commits Earn New Offers
Last week, two current Pitt Panthers commits earned new scholarship offers.
Both receivers were courted by Big Ten schools.
On Tuesday, May 13, Panthers receiver commit Dylan Wester announced a new offer from the Purdue Boilermakers. It was the first offer Wester has received since early April when the increasingly active Sacramento State came calling.
Wester initially committed to Pitt on March 21.
"Before I went out there, (committing to Pitt) was in the back of my head. I knew it was a possibility," Wester told On SI on March 30. "They just reinforced it even more. It made it seem like, 'Why wait?'"
"It feels great, committed to Pitt," Wester added. "It feels like a family, I love it. Prospects I'm trying to get there, right now, I don't really have any except for my teammate, Tyren Wortham. I'm trying to get him to commit. He has Pitt in his Top 10. He also plays receiver."
Aside from Wester, it's probably no surprise that Jacob Thomas was the additional Pitt commit that was offered by additional schools.
Along with Western Kentucky extending a scholarship to the Florida speedster, the 2027 prospect picked up offers from Indiana and Nebraska last week.
“Everyone's surprised and (ask) me why I committed so early," Thomas said on March 1. "‘Why didn't you wait? You could get more offers.’...I said, ‘No, this is my home right here. I feel like this is where I fit in at.'”
Indiana, Nebraska, and Western Kentucky are far from the only schools to pursue Thomas after his Pitt commitment, of course.
Auburn, Boston College, Central Florida, Georgia, Florida International, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Miami, Missouri, Purdue, Toledo, Tulane, and West Virginia have also offered Thomas.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
