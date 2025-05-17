Pitt Football Makes Top Schools for 4-Star RB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have found themselves as a finalist for one of the better running back recruits in the nation.
Kory Amachree, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced his top six schools, which include Duke, Harvard, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State and Pitt.
Amachree plays for Haslett High School in Haslett, Mich., near Lansing. He played in six games as a junior in 2024, with 1,102 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and finishing with 1,394 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on a return, earning All-State honors.
He stands at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, making it difficult for defenses to stop him on the ground, as he has a penchant for breaking tackles and doesn't go down easily.
Amachree also ran the 100-meter dash in 10.9 seconds, as he possesses great spead, making him a threat on the ground or as a receiver.
Panthers secondary/cornerbacks coach Archie Collins, who primarily recruits Michigan, offered Amachree on May 12, 2024. He also made a visit to Pitt back on July 31.
Pitt running backs coach Lindsey Lamar visited Amachree at his home on May 10, as the program continues showing their interest in the running back.
He originally had an official visit to Pitt scheduled for June 14, moved it back to May 15 and then postponed it. There is no date for that official visit as of now, but Pitt making the top six schools gives them a chance going forward.
Amachree took an official visit to Kansas already and has one scheduled for Michigan State for the weekend of May 30.
On3 rates Amachree as a four-star, No. 223 in the nation, the No. 22 running back and No. 6 recruit in Michigan. 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN rate Amachree as a three-star, with 247Sports ranking him No. 35 at his position and No. 13 in his state, Rivals ranking him the No. 22 running back and No. 10 recruit in Michigan and ESPN ranking him No. 32 at his position and No. 10 in the state.
Amachree has Power 4 offers from ACC schools in Boston College, Louisville, NC State and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin and Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati and West Virginia.
He also holds FBS offers from Marshall, Navy, Southern Miss and MAC schools in Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, UMass and Western Michigan and FCS offers from Ivy League schools in Dartmouth and Yale, plus Jackson State and Western Illinois.
