Highlights: Pair of Pitt 2026 Recruits
In recent days, multiple key Pitt Panthers recruits have competed in spring games or similar scrimmages versus regional opponents.
On Saturday, two important prospects in the 2026 class released highlights from those competitions.
Most recently, tight end Adam Land out of the Florida Panhandle posted footage on social media, as shown below. Land recorded 70 receiving yards this week.
Land is set for an official visit with Pitt on June 12-14 ahead of another trip to Mississippi State, perhaps the Panthers' top competitor for the 2026 tight end. Arizona, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Navy, SMU, and others make up Land's additional offers.
"Yeah, I would say I am more of a receiving (tight end), kind of, but…I love blocking. It's one of my favorite things to do, just to go manhandle somebody, put some dude in the ground," Land told On SI back in February. "It makes me feel good about myself when I get to see that on tape.
“I like to see my teammates score more than me, honestly. I just love the physical part of the game. That's what made me fall in love with football. It's just the physicality to it.
"I categorize myself as a flex tight end, but it's not like I'm against blocking. I love blocking, my favorite part of the whole position."
Additionally, Pitt 2026 receiver prospect Zechariah Jenkins posted his highlights on X on Saturday, shown below.
In the highlights, Jenkins shows excellent ability to create space and make plays on short to intermediate routes, and he blocked with authority on multiple snaps toward the end of his reel.
“We’re in constant contact, me and the receiver coach and one of the other coaches, Coach (Kade Bell)," Jenkins told On SI in February. "We’re constantly (growing our) relationship, so that gets me comfortable enough, and then knowing that they have a good history with receivers. I know they just had Jordan Addison. Even though he transferred, he won the Biletnikoff (Award), so they’ve got me interested.”
Jenkins is set to visit Pittsburgh for an official visit on June 19-21.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
