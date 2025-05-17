Pitt Football Offer Report: Two Added to 2026 Board
As the Pitt Panthers continue to add named to the official visitor list throughout next month, the coaching staff is extending more scholarship offers to recruits in the 2026 class.
After offering linebacker Adam Shaw and tackle Dominic Harris, the Panthers put scholarships on the table for another pair of recruits in the current cycle.
First, the Panthers offered Miami (Fla.) Palmetto receiver/athlete CJ Miller, joining Boston College, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Wofford, and others. Most of the 6-foot, 165-pound pass-catcher's scholarship opportunities surfaced after an outstanding performance at an Under Armour Camp in l.
CJ Miller, also known as Conneilus Miller Jr., clocked a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash and a 4.39 shuttle at the event. This followed a quality output in his junior season in 2024, recording 56 catches for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns while logging two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.
The Panthers extended the offer on Friday, May 16. Roughly three hours later, another 2026 recruit announced a Pitt offer.
This time, it was defensive back Damarius Lavender out of Englewood (Co.) Cherry Creek High School, back-to-back state champions at a high-level of football in Colorado.
The 6-foot, 184-pound nickel defender put together 64 tackles (including 30 solo takedowns), eight pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries.
Lavender lists a laser-timed 4.45-sec. 40-yard dash in his X profile.
It'll be interesting to see if the Pitt coaching staff can manage to book official visits with this new pair of 2026 recruits.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football Makes Top Schools for 4-Star RB
- Pitt Extends Offers to Pair of 2026 Recruits
- State Champ Books Pitt Official Visit
- Georgia Edge Rusher Books Pitt Official Visit
- Titans Hire Former Pitt Staffer as Scout
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt