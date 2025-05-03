Pitt Football Offer Report: DL Khing Thibodeaux
Earlier this week, the Pitt Panthers extended an offer to a Class of 2027 defensive lineman out of Texas in Khing Thibodeaux.
Thibodeaux is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound rising junior who earned a four-star grade when 247Sports released its national rankings for the class recently. Without question, he earned that status.
It seems to be an entirely fair billing considering the edge rusher not only landed a starting job in Texas 6A football as a sophomore, one of the most competitive, physical, and college-bound-talent-loaded divisions in the country, but because he thrived in that role and even dominated at times.
Thibodeaux is a powerhouse of a sophomore. He can consistently beat pass protection with speed or strength or both. In his 2024 season highlights on Hudl, the Garland (Tx.) Lakeview Centennial standout proves to overwhelm offensive linemen through his bull rush and with pure force. This is an unusually strong underclassman.
Additionally, he shows explosive quickness and breakneck speed in his edge rush, in the way he attacks inside - whether he's lined up in a wide nine and twisting inside or situated in a 4i and blasting by an overwhelmed guard - and while countering pass protection with precise hands and sudden movement.
It's the ultimate combination of abilities for an edge rusher - top-tier strength and dynamic speed.
With those tools, why Thibodeaux may be on track to become one of the very best varsity defensive linemen in the country is how he applies them.
For every club or punch thrown his way, Thibodeaux seems to have an effective counter ready and he executes viciously.
All in all, this young player has an extremely bright future ahead of him. For the Pitt staff, extending an offer was a no-brainer.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt TE Transfers to UCLA
- Pitt Basketball Lands Australian Forward
- Pitt Offer Report: CB Montre Jackson
- Pitt Visiting Key Florida WRs
- Pitt Football Offers Eastern Michigan CB, Former WPIAL Standout
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt