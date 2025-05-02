Pitt Football Offers Eastern Michigan CB, Former WPIAL Standout
In the winter, looking to fortify its defensive end roster, the Pitt Panthers pursued a Joey Zelinsky who had recorded 66 total tackles over the previous two seasons at Eastern Michigan.
Now the Pitt coaching staff is in pursuit of another portal addition rooted in Eastern Michigan.
Just over two weeks ago, cornerback Chase Arrington announced that he'd be departing Eastern Michigan to add his name to the transfer market. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound defensive back grew up in Pittsburgh, attending North Catholic.
As a senior playing both ways in 2022, Arrington notched 30 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. Defending the pass, the senior captain notched four pass breakups and allowed just six catches for 54 yards on 233 coverage snaps. And in more than half of North Catholic's games that season, Arrington did not allow a catch.
As a junior in 2021, and as a senior in 2022, Arrington was named Second Team All-WPIAL as a defensive back, although he did have success at the running back position, too.
On April 9, Arrington posted combine numbers on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.
Those numbers included his height and weight at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, a 40-yard dash of 4.58, a 10-yard split of 1.5, and a 22.8 mph grade. Additionally, Arrington announced a broad jump of 10"1', a 37-inch vertical jump, 13 reps on the 225-pound bench press, a 4.19 three-cone drill, and a 7.36 L-cone score.
Whenever Arrington ends up, he'll have three seasons of eligibility.
This offer surfaced just over one week after the Panthers secured a commitment from North Carolina transfer cornerback Zion Ferguson, a former four-star prospect.
Pitt returns both starting cornerbacks this fall in Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum while Ed Conway Award winner Shadarian Harrison is healthy and ready for action alongside early-entry freshman cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. who received plenty of praise throughout spring camp.
