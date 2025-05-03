Pitt TE Transfers to UCLA
PITTSBURGH — A Pitt Panthers tight end will head out to the west coast for their final season of college football.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Pitt redshirt senior tight end Jake Renda signed with UCLA and will play with them in the 2025 season.
Renda hails from Princeton, N.J. and played for both Princeton High School, where he started as a quarterback as a freshman in 2017. He then transferred to Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, N.J. for his sophomore and junior seasons, 2018-19, playing at both quarterback and defensive end.
He would transfer to powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for his senior season in 2020, moving to tight end.
Renda originally committed to Michigan State on July 4, 2020, following an offer on June 23, but would flip his commitment to Pitt on Aug. 10, after receiving an offer from former tight ends coach Tim Salem on July 24.
He would enroll early in January 2021 and didn't play in any games in 2021, redshirting as a part of a team that won the ACC Championship.
Renda played in nine games in 2022 and then three games in 2023, mostly as a reserve tight end and on special teams. He missed all of 2024 with a preseason injury.
He was the first player from Pitt that entered the transfer portal following the end of spring practices, doing so on April 14.
Renda is one of eight players from the Panthers that entered the transfer portal after the spring game.
This includes offensive linemen in redshirt freshmen,Moritz Schmoranzer, who transferred to Appalachian State, and Adham Abouraya, plus walk-on twin duo of redshirt sophomores, Brody and Graysen Riffe, who landed with FCS program Eastern Kentucky, and redshirt senior Terrence Enos Jr., who signed with Kansas State.
It also includes two wide receivers in redshirt freshman Cameron Monteiro, who left for Akron, plus redshirt sophomore Andy Jean, who transferred in from Florida on Jan. 4, and would head back to the SEC with Arkansas.
Pitt also lost tight end Gavin Bartholomew to graduation, who would earn an NFL Draft selection, with the Minnesota Vikings selecting him at No. 202 overall in the sixth round.
The Panthers return two tight ends in sixht year Jake Overman and sophomore Malachi Thomas. They added Max Hunt in the Class of 2025, who played for Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., and also senior Justin Holmes, who transferred in from Marshall.
Renda will also join former Pitt quarterback Tino Sunseri on UCLA, who took over as their offensive coordinator this offseason.
