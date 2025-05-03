Pitt Offer Report: CB Montre Jackson
The Pitt Panthers offered four-star cornerback Montre Jackson recently, joining Baylor, Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Memphis, Minnesota, Mississippi State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Sacramento State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane, and UTSA on his deep offer list.
Keep in mind, this is a young prospect yet to complete his sophomore year.
When a varsity athlete more than two years away from completing high school has already attracted 19 full scholarship offers, including a dozen Power Four programs, it's likely among the very best at his position in the entire country.
According to 247Sports in-house rankings, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback ranks No. 180 overall nationally, No. 20 overall at the cornerback position, and No. 30 overall in the state of Texas among 2027-class prospects.
To be clear, this is a young cornerback with truly elite speed. As you can see in the below social media post, Jackson recent clocked a sizzling 10.39 in the 100 meters.
Per 247Sports Composite - an average among recruiting networks 247Sports, Rivals, On3, and ESPN - the four-star rising junior is placed No. 242 overall nationally, No. 26 among cornerbacks, and No. 33 overall in the talent-loaded state of Texas.
In Jackson's sophomore season highlights on Hudl, the very first clip shows the underclassman matched up with a bona fide five-star receiver, shutting him down along the sideline, causing an incompletion..
The Pitt Panthers have had the state of Texas in its crosshairs all cycle long, several members of the coaching staff travelling to the Lone Star State this week.
It's tough to predict whether the Panthers will earn a hard look from Jackson, but to get a player of his caliber on campus for a visit, it takes the type of early groundwork coaches like Jacob Bronowski and Kade Bell are putting in this week.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* LB/S Marus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
