Pitt Basketball Lands Australian Forward
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers added a new member to their men's basketball team, going far overseas for their commitment.
Henry Cody Lau, a forward who hails from Australia, announced on Twitter that he committed to Pitt as a part of the Class of 2025.
"Proud to announce my commitment to the University of Pittsburgh!," Lau wrote. "Huge thanks to my agent Daniel Moldovan for his guidance, to the Sydney Kings for their role in my development and to my family and everyone who’s supported me throughout this journey. To Coach Capel and the entire Pitt coaching staff thank you for believing in me. I’m ready to give everything I have to the program."
Lau hails from Sydney, the most populous city in Australia at around 5.5 million inhabitants, and will turn 19-years-old during his freshman season with the Panthers, giving him four years of eligibility.
He was the Sydney Boys High Player of the Year during the 2023-24 season, as he averaged 28 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks and four assists per game.
Lau signed with the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League (NBL) and participated in the U20 Australian National Championships, where he averaged 15 points, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 52% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and 92% from the foul line.
He stands 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds and uses his physicality to dominate through contact, either with a ferocious dunk or a layup. He also can shoot from deep and mid-range and is strong defensively, both on the ball in terms of steals and blocks, plus grabbing rebounds.
Lau is the third member of the Class of 2025 for the Panthers, along with four-star guard OmariWitherspoon from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C. and three-star center Kieran Mullen from Vancouver, who played for St. Thomas More High School, a boarding school in Oakdale, Conn.
The Panthers return four players in forwards Cam Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, plus guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
Pitt also signed all four transfers they previously committed, including Iowa State duo in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson, plus Oregon State guard Damarco Minor and South Alabama forward Barry Dunning Jr.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Guard Damarco Minor (Oregon State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Forward Barry Dunning Jr. (South Alabama)
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years of Eligibility Remaining)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
Center Kieran Mullen
Forward Henry Cody Lau
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Offer Report: CB Montre Jackson
- Pitt Visiting Key Florida WRs
- Pitt Football Offers Eastern Michigan CB, Former WPIAL Standout
- Pitt Football Offer Report: TE Nick Lautar
- Pitt Football Offer Report: LB Braylon Williams
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt