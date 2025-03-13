2026 Edge Isaiah Harris Visiting Pitt
After the Pitt Panthers hosted edge rushers Cullen Thompson and Obinna Umeh out of Texas and interior defender Lincoln Hoke on Thursday, another notable 2026 defensive lineman is set to be in Pittsburgh on Friday.
On Thursday, it was Isaiah Harris announcing those plans.
He's a 6-foot-2, 215-pound pass rusher out of Saline High School located in the Ann Arbor area. Last season as a junior recorded 47 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six sacks, and a fumble recovery amid an 8-3 season.
So far in his recruitment, he's attracted more than a dozen scholarship offers. His list includes Power Four schools in Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Penn State, Pitt, and Purdue. Outside of the Power Four conferences, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo, and Western Michigan round out his list of college options.
Per Harris's X feed, his accolades include Michigan Sports Writers All-State, Michigan Sports Writers All State, MLive Defensive Player of Year (twice), First Team All Reigon, Ann Arbor Dream Team, First Team All-SEC, and others.
Saline has produced some quality prospects in recent years, most notable high-four-star All-American quarterback CJ Carr who will battle for the starting quarterback job at Notre Dame this off-season.
Additionally, the Hornets produced Louisville 2024 tight end signee Dylan Mesman.
In the upcoming varsity season, Harris will be among the standout players at Saline alongside four-star Georgia 2026 tight end commit Lincoln Keyes, and three-star 2026 Miami of Ohio quarterback commit Tommy Carr.
Joining Harris tomorrow during his Pitt visit will be his 2028 quarterback teammate Austin Falkowski.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Names Backup Quarterback
- WATCH: Pitt's Pat Narduzzi Previews Spring Roster
- 2026 DB Amori McNeil High on Pitt
- Pitt Wrestling Qualifiers, Seeds for ACC Championships Revealed
- New Jersey OL Rhett Morris Recaps Pitt Visit
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt