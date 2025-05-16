Titans Hire Former Pitt Staffer as Scout
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have lost a key member of their football staff, who will take his talents to the NFL.
Doug Samuels of FootballScoop reported that Pitt director of college scouting Alex Kline will is taking a job with NFL Team, the Tennessee Titans, working in their scouting department. Kline has already changed his location on his Twitter to Nashville, Tenn. and took Pitt out of his bio.
Kline is a native of Glenshaw, Pa., a suburb about 10 miles north of downtown Pittsburgh. He attended North Catholic and starred as an athlete, lettering in three sports and winning two WPIAL titles in basketball.
He went on top play college football with John Caroll University, a Division III school outside of Cleveland, Ohio. He starred at wide receiver, earning All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) honors and playing under coach Tom Arth, who is now the quarterbacks coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kline received his bachelor’s degree in business management from John Carroll in 2014 and then started as a graduate assistant with Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., another Division III school.
He eventually earned a promotion to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and helped Saint Vincent set numerous program records and rank as one of the most productive Division III offenses.
Kline received a master’s degree in management sciences from Saint Vincent in 2016 and eventually came to Pitt in 2018, serving as an offensive quality control assistant and winning the ACC Coastal Division Title.
Following Pitt, Kline went on to Akron, where he spent three seasons as Director of Recruiting & High School Relations, 2019-21.
He also spent the 2021 season coaching the wide receivers, including future Pitt wideout Konata Mumpfield, who the Los Angeles Rams just took in the seventh round in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mumpfield excelled under Kline as a freshman, leading the team with 63 catches, 751 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, earning All-MAC Second Team honors and The Athletic, Pro Football Network and Maxwell Football Club named him as a Freshman All-American.
Kline served as director of player personnel in the 2022 season with Memphis, helping them with their recruiting.
He returned to Pitt in 2022, spending two seasons as assistant director of player personnel before taking on his current role.
