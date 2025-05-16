State Champ Books Pitt Official Visit
Way back in early March, Pete Eglitis didn't have an offer from the Pitt Panthers but he spoke with Inside the Panthers On SI about booking a spring unofficial visit at that time.
He's a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle out of Bishop Watterson High School. Located in Columbus, the Eagles cruised to a 16-0 state championship season last year, defeating Central Catholic 19-14 on December 6, 2024. (Central Catholic is the Toledo program where Pitt tight end prospect Preston Fryzel plays his football).
After landing an offer from the Panthers during his spring camp trip to Pittsburgh, Eglitis has now set an official visit, per his X post on Friday.
Eglitis is lined up to arrive in Pittsburgh next month for the June 19-21 official visit event. Additional schools on his list include Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, James Madison, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Miami of Ohio, Missouri, Ohio, Old Dominion, Toledo, Wake Forest, and Western Michigan.
After picking up the Pitt offer, Eglitis seemed to be giving the ACC program a long, hard look.
"It was great. You're always a little curious on what's going to happen when you come to these visits. I got there and sat in the meetings, and then we went to practice, and then after practice, talking to the coaches," Eglitis said on March 17. "I got that offer, and then took a tour of campus, talked with Coach (Jeremy) Darveau with my parents, and then Coach (Pat) Narduzzi, too. So, it was just awesome."
The intensity of the spring practice jumped out at the three-star tackle.
"It was the first day of pads. So, the practice is very chippy, and I loved it. There's so much...of what a football practice needs. I'd say that's probably one of the biggest things that stood out, which I liked. And I would say the campus was just beautiful," Eglitis said. "The cathedral was amazing. So, it was a really cool old campus.
"In one-on-ones with the defense, it was getting loud and rowdy, and they all had each other's back. It was just great to see that, the competition level that they have there."
Eglitis joins additional offensive linemen on Pitt's official visitor list in Day'jon Moore of Texas, Rhett Morris of New Jersey, Tyler Duell of Pennsylvania, and Nathan Zappitelli of Ohio.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
