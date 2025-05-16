Georgia Edge Rusher Books Pitt Official Visit
The Pitt Panthers made another important addition to its official visitors list set through the month of June.
This time, it's 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher Lawrence Brown Jr. His official visit in Pittsburgh is set for June 19-21.
Brown Jr. plays very tough competition in Georgia at an excellent program - Grayson High School. Last season as a junior, he recorded 30 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks
The Rams of Loganville, Georgia, have produced big-time talent, including brothers Robert Nkemdiche and Denzel Nkemdiche, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe, Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Trente Jones, former Clemson running back Phil Mafah (signed by the Cowboys), and many other current and former pros.
Brown Jr. spoke at length with Inside the Panthers On SI back on March 10.
"So, a little bit about me. Originally, (I'm) from Dallas, Texas, moved down when I was about three, but always kept that, you know, Texas high school football with us. Dad went to North Shore. Mom went to Lancaster," Brown Jr. said. "So, really just having that rich culture of football.
"Bounced between football and basketball up until my junior year when I decided to stick to football due to success the previous sophomore year at Tri-Cities (High School). Ever since, I felt like it was the best decision I made."
"Pitt is doing a good job recruiting me. I have the head coach's phone number. He texts pretty often, is pretty adamant about me getting down there," Brown Jr. added. "So, they're definitely on my board to go down this April. They actually just sent me some mail today, which I really appreciate, just goes to show how much love they're showing me from Pennsylvania down to Atlanta."
Brown Jr. also addressed his position fit.
"Honestly, I like pass rushing. So, what you said before with the weak side edge. Also, I like all elements of surprise, so you can have me primarily as a pass rusher, but sometimes I can get into coverage," Brown Jr. said. "Sometimes I can cover, sometimes we can play games, do some stunts.
"Maybe I'm the inside guy coming in. It may be a lot this season you'll see me head up on the center at a zero technique on pass rush. So, just playing around, I feel like with my size, speed and ability, that I'm not just limited to just one side of the field. I can be all over the field."
