Pitt Football Offers Central Catholic 2026 DE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked hard these past few weeks with their football recruiting, especially in the WPIAL.
Class of 2026 defensive end Ashton Blatt, who plays for nearby Pittsburgh Central Catholic, announced that he received an offer from Pitt following a visit for junior day.
Blatt came into high school as a quarterback, but would switch to defensive end, a move that's paid off for him as he had a great junior season.
Standing at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Blatt made 32 tackles (23 solo), 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks, leading the Vikings in the latter category.
His play also led Central Catholic to the WPIAL Class 6A Title, their first since 2020, and to the PIAA Class 6A Championship game, where they lost to powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep from Philadelphia.
He currently holds eight Division I offers, from ACC schools in Duke and Syracuse, Big Ten schools in Michigan State and Wisconsin, MAC schools in Eastern Michigan and Toledo, plus rival West Virginia.
Blatt recently took a visit to see Pitt play at Acrisure Stadium this past season in their 41-13 blowout of Syracuse in Week 9. The Pitt defense forced five interceptions, including three pick-sixes in the victory.
247Sports rates Blatt as a three-star in the Class of 2026, the No. 29 edge rusher and the No. 14 recruit in Pennsylvania.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6)
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel, Ish Leggett Address Clemson Loss
- Pitt Falls Short in Comeback, Loses to Clemson
- WATCH: Pitt Retires Sam Clancy's Jersey
- Pitt Changes Starting Lineup vs. Clemson
- Former Pitt WR Transfers to UMass
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt