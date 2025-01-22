Pitt Faced With Two Must-Win Games
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers' two biggest games of the season are the next two — Syracuse on the road on Jan. 25 and against North Carolina on the road on Jan. 28.
Pitt is on its longest losing streak since it suffered a five-game losing streak to finish its 2021-2022 campaign. That season-ending losing streak included losses to 12-20 Georgia Tech and 13-20 Boston College.
The Panthers' four-game losing skid is an entirely different story. The streak includes losses to four teams who already have more wins than Georgia Tech earned in the 2021-2022 season. No. 2 Duke has 16 wins, both Louisville and Clemson have 15 victories each and Florida State has 13 wins themselves.
The Panthers haven’t lost to bottom-feeder ACC teams like they did in 2021-2022, they've suffered defeats to three teams that will make March Madness and longer runs than anyone in the country expects them to as ACC teams do each season.
But the loss to Florida State in Tallahassee back on Jan. 15 should make Pitt fans worry. Florida State is good, but Jeff Capel-led Pitt teams should no longer suffer these losses.
The Seminoles are an average ACC team, currently No. 66 in the NET Rankings, that will more than likely not make it to March Madness and maybe, the Panthers losing to them on the road should tell their fans something.
That 2024-2025’s variation of Pitt men’s basketball is also just an average ACC squad that will need sheer luck to make it to the NCAA Tournament.
But Pitt’s dominant 86-62 win over West Virginia on Nov. 15 and buzzer-beating 91-90 overtime win in Columbus over Ohio State on Nov. 29 tell otherwise.
The Panthers have what it takes to sit atop the ACC and go far in March.
Sophomore guard Jaland Lowe has legitimate NBA potential with his quick first step and ability to direct an offense. Combine him with veteran guards, senior Ishmael Leggett and graduate student Damian Dunn, this backcourt has the potential to feature as one of the best in the ACC and the country.
And you can’t forget about the freakishly, athletic wing who has emerged in his role this season with redshirt senior forward Zack Austin, tied for fourth in the ACC with 1.5 blocks per game.
Then, if the Diaz Graham twins — junior forwards Jorge and Guillermo — stay hot from 3-point range as they have as of recently, shooting a combined 52.9% from deep during the four-game losing streak that just adds another dimension to the Pitt offense.
But the biggest difference for Pitt this season is junior forward Cameron Corhen becoming the physical big man that Capel recruited him from the Transfer Portal, replacing former forward Federiko Federiko.
If Corhen continues on that trajectory, shaking off poor performances vs. the Cardinals and Seminoles, and the rest of the team follows their role, then there is no reason Pitt should not participate in 2025’s March Madness.
Each loss the Panthers take moves them further and further from the NCAA Tournament and the next two games will say a lot about Capel and where his team is at.
It’s year seven of the Capel era for Pitt. He took Pitt out of the basement of the ACC, but can he keep them atop of the ACC rather than stuck in the middle?
The ACC is not as powerful as it once was and now for the Panthers and Capel, it is a fantastic time to jump on the opportunity.
Pitt is better than Syracuse, who are No. 150 in the NET Rankings, 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. They also matchup well with UNC, who rank lower than them in the NET Rankings and lost to a Stanford team at home last weekend that Pitt beat by 15 points on Jan. 4.
They have to put everything together now and fast. They must fix their slow starts and get back to their very best and not just win, but show it and make a statement to the country that they will not end up as one of those teams sitting on its couch during the March Madness.
