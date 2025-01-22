Rams Predicted to Trade for Former Pitt QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Rams need younger quarterbacks for the future and a former Pitt Panthers signal caller may serve as that answer.
Benjamin Solak of ESPN made a prediction that the Rams will trade for current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett this offseason.
"The Rams desperately need a young quarterback to develop behind Matthew Stafford," Solak wrote. "I predict they'll trade for Kenny Pickett, currently the QB2 of the Eagles, to fill the role after failing to land an acceptable rookie option in the draft."
Pickett came out of Ocean Township High School on Oakhurst, N.J. where he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns, while rushing for 873 yards and 17 touchdowns as well.
247Sports rated him the No. 10 pro-style quarterback and No. 13 recruit in New Jersey, Rivals ranked him No. 23 in the state, while ESPN rated him the No. 25 quarterback and No. 21 recruit in New Jersey, all in the Class of 2017, respectively.
Pickett served as one of the best ever Pitt quarterbacks, with his 2021 season featuring as one of the finest by a signal caller in program history.
He completed 334-of-497 passes, 67.2%, for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns to seven interceptions, as he led the Panthers to their first 10-win regular season in more than 40 years and their first ACC Championship. His passing yards and passing touchdowns are program records for a season.
Pickett finished his Pitt career with 12,303 passing yards and 81 passing touchdowns, both also program records and would earn himself that First Round NFL Draft selection in 2022, with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 20.
He struggled with the Steelers, going 14-10 overall and completing 446-of-713 passes, 62.6%, for 4,744 yards and 13 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the franchise.
His last NFL start for the Steelers came against the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 13 of the 2023 campaign, where he suffered an ankle injury early on and never returned. He didn't play for the team the rest of the season.
The Steelers traded Pickett to the Eagles for a fourth round draft pick in the following offseason, while landing a third round draft pick in return for him.
Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion on the second drive of their 36-33 road loss to NFC East divisional rival in the Washington Commanders in Week 16, forcing Pickett into the game.
Pickett had only come in three games prior to the contest against Washington, completing one of three passes for five yards.
He did deal with a ribs injury during the game against the Commanders, but stayed in and perservered.
Pickett completed 14-of-24 passes, 58.3%, for 143 yards and one touchdown and one interception against the Commanders. He almost sealed the win on the Eagles' final drive, but wide receiver Devonta Smith dropped a pass on third down, that would've given them the first down at the two-minute warning.
The Commanders then went down the field and secured the victory, scoring a touchdown with six seconds left.
Pickett started his first game for the Eagles in their Week 17 matchup, a 41-7 victory over their rival in the Dallas Cowboys that clinched the NFC East division title.
He had a solid game for the Eagles, completing 10-of-15 passes for a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown, as the Eagles had a 24-7 lead at halftime.
Pickett then found Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown for a touchdown pass in the third quarter, that the referees called back for a holding call, and suffered a big hit from Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.
Pickett would leave the game and not return, with McKee coming in place of him the rest of the game.
Pro Football Talk reported that Pickett played with broken ribs vs. the Cowboys and received two injections, one before the game and the other at halftime to ease the pain.
Pickett hasn't played since for the Eagles, but is healthy as they host the Commanders in the NFC Championship this weekend.
A chance for the Rams would also give Pickett a potential chance for more starts in the future, with turning 37 years old ahead of next season.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Volleyball's Olivia Babcock Wins Another National Award
- Pitt Back on Bubble in Latest Bracketology
- Pitt Football Offers Central Catholic 2026 DE
- Takeaways: Pitt Is Wounded, But Has Shot to Bounce Back
- WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel, Ish Leggett Address Clemson Loss
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt