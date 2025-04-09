Big-Bodied 2026 DT Schedules Pitt Visit
On Tuesday, a 6-foot-4, 276-pound defensive tackle out of Toledo (Ohio) St. Francis de Sales announced that he'll be visiting the Pitt Panthers on Thursday of this week.
Jermaine Polk recorded 52 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four-and-a-half sacks, five pass deflections and an interception last season in his competitive Ohio division, as the Knights finished 8-4.
To date, he's collected offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kent State, Miami of Ohio, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan. He's recently visited Iowa, Purdue, and Western Michigan among others.
Polk is a big-framed, multi-sport athlete (football and basketball) with power and great feet. On film, he's often shown playing the three-technique role, and he has an excellent physical and athletic makeup for the position at the next level.
At times, when the St. Francis de Sales defense plays a 30 front, Polk will lineup as a big end, sometimes in a standup role. He shoots gaps well and uses his hands efficiently, including a long-arm move that appears to serve him well (evident in his junior season highlights on Hudl).
Also visiting Pitt later this week will be Blake Hamilton, a 2026 recruit out of Katy, Texas. Hamilton is a track star - recently clocking a 10.65 in the 100 meters - who plays cornerback and receiver while also returning kicks.
Hamilton indicated to Pittsburgh Panthers On SI that the Pitt coaching staff is primarily recruiting him at the receiver position. He has an opportunity to improve his 100-meter time this week when he attends the Track District Meet.
Polk is set to visit Pitt on April 10, and Hamilton will attend the spring game on April 12.
