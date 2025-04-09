Pitt Basketball Close with Nation's Top 3-Point Shooter
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have targeted a number of basketball players in the transfer portal, but are getting closer with a sharpshooting specialist.
Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Chattanooga transfer guard Honor Huff is focusing on five schools, including Pitt, Iowa, St. John's, Vanderbilt and rival West Virginia.
Huff hails from Brooklyn, N.Y. and originally attended Louis E. Dieruff High School in Allentown, Pa, where he spent his first three years.
He then transferred to Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pa., a college preparatory and boarding school.
Huff averaged 15.0 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game as a junior, earning First Team All-Mercury League honors. He then averaged over 22.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game as a senior, leading Perkioment to a No. 25 national ranking.
Huff would sign with VMI as a part of the Class of 2021. He would start 18 of the 32 games he played in, averaging 27.6 minutes, 10.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.0% from the field, 37.0% from 3-point range and 87.5% from the foul line.
His play earned him Southern Conference All-Freshman Team honors for the 2021-22 season, from both the coaches and the media.
Huff decided to transfer to Chattanooga following his freshman season, but had to sit out the 2022-23 season, as the SoCon still had intra-conference transfer rules that made players not eligible.
He came back for his sophomore season in the 2023-24 campaign and started all 33 games he played in. He averaged 34.4 minutes, 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while shooting 43.4% from the field, 38.0% from deep and 82.8% from the foul line.
Huff would earn All-SoCon Second Team honors and built upon that campaign during this most recent season.
He started 36 of 38 games, averaging 15.2 points, 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.4% from the field, 41.6% from 3-point range and 82.0% from the free throw line.
His play earned him All-SoCon First Team honors and he led Chattanooga to the NIT Championship, defeating UC Irvine 84-82 in the Final, scoring 14 points in the final.
Huff also led Division I with 131 3-pointers, four more than the next player and would provide great help for Pitt, who didn't have a strong 3-pointer throughout last season, with the most any player made at 56.
Pitt has landed two players out of the transfer portal so far, both from Iowa State, in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
The Panthers desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost five players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Marlon Barnes Jr. and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have four returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson (Iowa State)
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State)
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
