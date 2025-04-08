Pitt Football Offers RB, Despite South Florida Commit
On Monday night, the Pitt Panthers extended a scholarship offer to a 2026 running back who recently committed to a school close to home. Out of Coconut Creek High School in Pompano Beach, Florida, Jett Thompson announced his new offer from Pitt after giving his verbal commitment to South Florida just four days earlier.
According to his X feed, Thompson is 6-foot, 198 pounds currently. He also carries offers from Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Toledo, and UT Martin.
On film, Thompson appears to be a dynamic running back, a north-south rusher who breaks a lot of tackles. He's patient with the football in the backfield, sharp in reading blocks and hitting holes with good timing, power, speed, and pad level.
While most full season highlight reels are generally between three to five minutes in length, Thompson's junior highlights on Hudl span more than 13 minutes. That tells you about the type of season he had for the Coconut Creek offense in 2024.
This week, Pitt's running back roster will compete in the spring game, starting with top 'back Desmond Reid followed by Juelz Goff, Derrick Davis Jr., Justin Cook, Caleb Williams, and Ja'Kyrian Turner.
While Reid, Davis Jr., and Cook are seniors, Pitt could use multiple running backs in its 2026 recruiting class.
Of course, out of Roswell High School in Georgia, Synkwan Smith will join Turner in the true freshman class when he arrived in June for enrollment. Either way, with the aging top of the running backs roster, the 2026 class could prove to be quite important for the Panthers offense.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- 3-Star DL Visiting Pitt Football
- Florida WR Books Pitt Football Official Visit
- Pitt Battling for Local Pass Rusher
- Pitt DB's Pro Day Score Among Best at Position
- Major Pitt Recruiting Weekend Taking Shape Part 2
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt