Pitt Basketball Meets With Syracuse Transfer
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers continue looking for new options in the transfer portal, even from schools in their own conference.
Syracuse transfer forward Chris Bell met with Pitt, according to his father, who relayed the information to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Bell hails from Concord, Calif., 29 miles east of San Francisco, and played his first three seasons in high school at De Le Salle in Concord.
He transferred to Wasatch Academy, a college preparatory boarding school in Mt. Pleasant, Utah, as a senior in the 2021-22 season.
Bell was a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, with schools across the country vying for his signature.
He would sign with Syracuse and under long time head coach Jim Boeheim, which would serve as his 47th and final season.
Bell started all 30 games he played in as a true freshman in the 2022-23 season, averaging 20 minutes, 6.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.2% from the field, 34.5% from 3-point range and 80.0% from the foul line.
He stayed on with the Orange for his sophomore season, even with Boeheim retiring and associate head coach Adrian Autry taking over as head coach.
Bell would, again, start all 32 games he played in, averaging 27.0 minutes, 12.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.4% from the field, 42.0% from 3-point range and 84.2% from the foul line.
He started the first 13 games as a junior this past season, but would come off the bench for the final 19 games.
Bell averaged 21.5 minutes, 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.7% from the field, 35.3% from deep and 77.5% from the free throw line.
The 6-foot-7 forward excelled against Pitt this past season. He scored 12 points, shooting 4-for-9 from 3-point range in their 77-73 loss at home on Jan. 25 and then scored a season-high 23 points, shooting 7-for-12 from 3-point range in the 80-69 loss on the road on Feb. 18.
Bell will have one year remaining of eligibility. He is also the son of Charlie Bell, who played basketball at Loyola (Md.)
He made a visit to Memphis at the end of March and has received interest from a number of programs.
This includes ACC schools in Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami and Stanford, Big East schools in DePaul and Providence, Big Ten schools in Rutgers and USC, Big 12 schools in Arizona State and Oklahoma State, SEC schools in Missouri and Mississsipi State, plus A-10 schools in St. Joe's and VCU.
Pitt has landed two players out of the transfer portal so far, both from Iowa State, in guard Nojus Indrusaitis and center Dishon Jackson.
The Panthers desperately needs players on its team for next season, as they have lost five players to the transfer portal so far.
This includes guards in All-ACC Third Team honoree Jaland Lowe, who transferred to Kentucky, and Amsal Delalić, plus forwards in Marlon Barnes Jr. and twin duo of Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham.
Pitt also had three players graduate who started throughout last season, including guards Ish Leggett and Damian Dunn, as well as forward Zack Austin, who earned All-ACC Defensive Team honors.
The Panthers only have four returning players in forwards Cameron Corhen, Papa Amadou Kante and Amdy Ndiaye and just one guard in Brandin "Beebah" Cummings. They also have an incoming guard in Omari Witherspoon from St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Pitt Basketball Roster Heading into the 2025-26 Season
Graduate Student (One Year of Eligibility)
Center Dishon Jackson
Senior (One Year Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Cameron Corhen
Junior (Two years Left of Eligibility)
Forward Benjamin Mayhew (Walk-On)
Forward Jajuan Nelson (Walk-On)
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibilty)
Forward Papa Amadou Kante
Sophomore (Three Years Left of Eligibility)
Guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings
Guard Nojus Indrusaitis
Forward Amdy Ndiaye
Center Liam Mignogna (Walk-On)
Freshman
Guard Omari Witherspoon
