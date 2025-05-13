Local Prospect Books Pitt Football Official Visit
After offering Harrran Zureikat recently, the local specialist is now set for an official visit with the Pitt Panthers.
Considered the No. 1 placekicking and No. 2 punter in the 2026 class, per Kohl's Kicking (arguably the No. 1 source on specialists on the recruiting market), Zureikat earned a scholarship offer from Pitt special teams coordinator
"Zureikat dominated Kohl's National Scholarship Camp in July of 2024! He was clearly the best 2026 kicker at camp and won the field goal and kickoff competitions," Kohl's evaluation read on kohlskicking.com.
"His scores of 34/36 on field goals and 108.28 points on kickoffs beat many D1 offered players in the 2025 class," Kohl's evaluation continued. "He has great ball-striking skills and has really separated himself as a kicker!"
On Tuesday, Zureikat announced that he's joined the June 19-21 official visitor list, a smaller but important group of recruits that includes receiver Zecheriah Jenkins, interior offensive lineman Rhett Morris, receiver Santana Moss, tackle Tyler Duell, running back Kory Amachree, defensive end Malachi Ervin, cornerback Xavier Jackson, and linebacker Desmond Johnson.
It was only 10 days ago when the Panthers offered the Fox Chapel High School rising senior, joining his list on May 3, alongside Akron, Boston College, Maryland, and Syracuse. Later this month, he's set to arrive at his first official visit at Boston College on May 30.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
- QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
- WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
- WR Demetrice McCray (Orlando [Fla.] The First Academy)
- S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
- S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
- WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
- RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
