Pitt Visiting WPIAL 4-Star Penn State Commit
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers may not have a game this week, but that doesn't mean Pat Narduzzi takes the weekend off.
Narduzzi will attend Fort Cherry's second-round game of the WPIAL 1A playoffs against Neshannock to visit four-star quarterback/safety, and Penn State commit, Matt Sieg, WPIAL Insider reported.
Sieg has been committed to the Nittany Lions since Nov. 2, 2024, but there has been an exodus of Penn State commits since the firing of James Franklin. Sieg remains committed to Penn State for the time being, but has reopened his recruiting.
Narduzzi and Pitt have already jumped on this opportunity by scheduling Sieg for an official visit less than a week after Franklin was fired.
Sieg's Historic Season
Sieg has helped lead Fort Cherry to an 11-0 record and to Black Hills Conference title, just a year after leading his team to its first-ever WPIAL Class 1A championship.
In last week's 48-14 first-round playoff win over Avella, Sieg moved to No. 2 on the WPIAL all-time rushing list and broke the Fort Cherry rushing record with 7,665 career rushing yards.
Sieg's impressive play has earned him a four-star rating by 247Sports and Rivals.
The 247Sports Composite has Sieg as the No. 5 player in Pennsylvania, the No. 16 safety in the class and the No. 180 overall player. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 6 player in the state, the No. 19 safety, and the No. 191 player in the class.
Can Pitt Flip Sieg?
Sieg has been a hot commodity since reopening his recruiting. He already visited Indiana on Oct. 18, and has visits scheduled for Notre Dame this weekend on Nov. 7 and later this month to West Virginia on Nov. 29-30, according to Ryan Snyder of Blue White Illustrated.
Sieg also grew up as a Penn State fan and has a strong relationship with the Nittany Lions' interim head coach, Terry Smith.
But Pitt started recruiting Sieg early in the process. The Panthers were his second official offer in 2023, and he has made several visits since then. He also visited Pitt's facility on the South Side for a spring practice last year.
If Sieg decides to decommit, it will be difficult for Pitt, and for any program, for that matter, to keep a high-caliber recruit, like Sieg, away from top programs like Indiana and Notre Dame. However, Narduzzi has landed top local recruits before.
