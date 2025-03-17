Jack Lansing III Recaps Pitt Visit, Earning First Offer
While in the area for an event on the weekend, Jack Lansing III took the opportunity to visit the Pitt Panthers on Saturday.
Taking the ACC program up on its spring practice visit invitation proved to be a smart decision.
“After a great visit and conversations with coaches, I am blessed and honored to say that I have received my first D1 offer from the University of Pittsburgh!!" Lansing III posted on social media on Saturday.
Every prospect remembers their first scholarship offer. Given the excitement around that initial validation of their next-level talent, the school that extended the offer often has a leg-up on the schools that follow on the offer list.
Should Pitt heavily pursue the Hartland High School (Mich.) rising senior in the future, the hybrid safety/linebacker and slot receiver should give the Panthers coaching staff plenty of time to pitch the opportunities on the table.
Last season as a 6-foot, 205-pound junior in Hartland, Michigan, Lansing III put together 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and five pass breakups in just nine games. At slot receiver, he recorded 17 catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
To learn more about Lansing III and to get his reaction to the recruiting visit and scholarship offer that followed, Inside the Panthers connected with the Midwestern product on Sunday.
Can you start by telling me about your background?
"I started playing when I was in kindergarten. I started playing flag and then I started playing tackle in seventh grade. I've been playing ever since. I've been doing some 7-on-7 the last two or three years with my team, and I've been traveling, too.”
Tell me about Pitt and what led you to get out there for a visit.
"We have a tournament this weekend for 7-on-7. Our program was out there taking a visit, the coaches just came up to me and pulled me aside and talk to me a little bit."
Looking back on the visit, what were some highlights for you? What stuck out?
"I really like the coaches. You know, the coaches all seem pretty good. I'm from Michigan, so I grew up when Coach (Pat) Narduzzi was coaching at (Michigan) State. So, I’m kind of familiar with him.
“Yeah, the coaches were great. Obviously, the facilities, sharing them with the Steelers and everything, they're top tier. And then it's just a cool city. I enjoyed being in Pittsburgh.
“It's somewhere I could see myself and Pittsburgh is a hardworking city. People have to get their hands dirty and get work done, so I think I'd fit in pretty well."
What was it like to land that offer from Pitt?
"It's been a dream since I was a kid. It hasn't really fully sunk in yet. Like, when you just said that, I just got like a big smile on my face because I can I finally say that I have the opportunity to play college football at a powerful level, which has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid (for) as long as I can remember.
“It’s awesome. I’ve been waiting for that for a long time."
Lastly, did Pitt's coaches speak with you about their take on your future position fit? I know that you play multiple positions, including a hybrid role on defense.
"We haven't quite figured that out yet. I talked with the linebackers coach and the DB coach, and they said that (they’re) still trying to figure that out.
“It just kind of depends on who else is coming in and whatever the rest of the class looks like, but I told the coaches that I can play wherever they need me the most and I'm ready to go wherever and whenever that is."
