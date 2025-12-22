Pitt Makes Key Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Military Bowl
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have made some significant changes to the two-deep depth chart ahead of the season's final game against the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.
The two biggest changes were true freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner and redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron Lindsey being listed as the lone starters at their respective positions.
Turner has been named as one of the starting backs for several weeks now, but is now the only starter after star back Desmond Reid announced his entry into the 2026 NFL Draft and Juelz Goff entered the transfer portal.
Turner had a breakout rushing season as he led the offense in rushing with 652 yards and seven touchdowns at 5.3 yards per carry.
Like Reid, star linebacker Kyle Louis also declared for the NFL Draft. Louis was the first of the two to declare. He was also ranked as a top 100 prospect in April's upcoming draft before declaring.
Lindsey played as Louis' backup at outside linebacker all season as he appeared tallied 17 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.
Turner and Lindsey were the only two new starters listed, but a few more backups were removed from the list and were not replaced.
Offensive lineman Jackson Brown and wide receivers Jesse Anderson and Zion Fowler-El all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal and are no longer listed on the depth chart.
However, Nico Crawford is still listed on the depth chart as the backup longsnapper despite announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal.
Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. East Carolina
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales
Running Back
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Jalynn Williams
Caleb Williams
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Tony Kinsler
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates
Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp
Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes
Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley
Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Torian Chester
Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta
Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray
Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley
Defense
Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky
Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington
Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James
Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio
Star Linebacker
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor
Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim
Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey
Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier
Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant
Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson
Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray
Specialists
Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter
Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina
Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford
Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Punt Returner
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams
Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski
