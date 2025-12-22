Pitt Makes Key Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Military Bowl

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have made some significant changes to the two-deep depth chart ahead of the season's final game against the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

The two biggest changes were true freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner and redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron Lindsey being listed as the lone starters at their respective positions.

Turner has been named as one of the starting backs for several weeks now, but is now the only starter after star back Desmond Reid announced his entry into the 2026 NFL Draft and Juelz Goff entered the transfer portal.

Pitt redshirt freshman running back Juelz Goff is entering the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Made two starts this year and finished the season with five touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/OYj0Pa1dxy — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 19, 2025

Turner had a breakout rushing season as he led the offense in rushing with 652 yards and seven touchdowns at 5.3 yards per carry.

Like Reid, star linebacker Kyle Louis also declared for the NFL Draft. Louis was the first of the two to declare. He was also ranked as a top 100 prospect in April's upcoming draft before declaring.

Lindsey played as Louis' backup at outside linebacker all season as he appeared tallied 17 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cameron Lindsey (24 left) tackles Boston College Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III (24 right) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.

Turner and Lindsey were the only two new starters listed, but a few more backups were removed from the list and were not replaced.

Offensive lineman Jackson Brown and wide receivers Jesse Anderson and Zion Fowler-El all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal and are no longer listed on the depth chart.

However, Nico Crawford is still listed on the depth chart as the backup longsnapper despite announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. East Carolina

Offense

Quarterback

Mason Heintschel

Eli Holstein

Cole Gonzales

Running Back

Ja'Kyrian Turner

Jalynn Williams

Caleb Williams

Wide Receiver

Kenny Johnson

Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver

Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.

Bryce Yates

Wide Reciever

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Deuce Spann

Cam Sapp

Tight End

Jake Overman

Malachi Thomas

Justin Holmes

Left Tackle

Jeff Persi

Kendall Stanley

Left Guard

Ryan Carretta

Torian Chester

Center

Lyndon Cooper

Isaiah Montgomery

Ryan Carretta

Right Guard

BJ Williams

Tai Ray

Right Tackle

Ryan Baer

Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End

Blaine Spires

Jaeden Moore

Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle

Francis Brewu

Isaiah Neal

Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle

Sean FitzSimmons

Nick James

Defensive End

Jimmy Scott

Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker

Cameron Lindsey

Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker

Braylan Lovelace

Nick Lapi

Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker

Rasheem Biles

Nick Lapi

Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety

Cruce Brookins

Josh Guerrier

Free Safety

Javon McIntyre

Kavir Bains-Marquez

Allen Bryant

Cornerback

Tamon Lynum

Shawn Lee Jr.

Zion Ferguson

Cornerback

Rashad Battle

Shadarian Harrison

Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker

Trey Butkowski

Sam Carpenter

Punter

Caleb Junko

Kaemon Tijerina

Holder

Caleb Junko

Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper

Nilay Upadhyayula

Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner

Kenny Johnson

Deuce Spann

Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner

Kenny Johnson

Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs

Sam Carpenter

Trey Butkowski

