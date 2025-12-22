Inside The Panthers

Pitt Makes Key Depth Chart Changes Ahead of Military Bowl

The Pitt Panthers shook up the depth chart after several key departures from the program.
Mitchell Corcoran|
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Kelvin Hill (16) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) is tackled by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Kelvin Hill (16) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have made some significant changes to the two-deep depth chart ahead of the season's final game against the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

The two biggest changes were true freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner and redshirt freshman linebacker Cameron Lindsey being listed as the lone starters at their respective positions.

Turner has been named as one of the starting backs for several weeks now, but is now the only starter after star back Desmond Reid announced his entry into the 2026 NFL Draft and Juelz Goff entered the transfer portal.

Turner had a breakout rushing season as he led the offense in rushing with 652 yards and seven touchdowns at 5.3 yards per carry.

Like Reid, star linebacker Kyle Louis also declared for the NFL Draft. Louis was the first of the two to declare. He was also ranked as a top 100 prospect in April's upcoming draft before declaring.

Lindsey played as Louis' backup at outside linebacker all season as he appeared tallied 17 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cameron Lindsey (24 left)
Oct 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cameron Lindsey (24 left) tackles Boston College Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III (24 right) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Turner and Lindsey were the only two new starters listed, but a few more backups were removed from the list and were not replaced.

Offensive lineman Jackson Brown and wide receivers Jesse Anderson and Zion Fowler-El all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal and are no longer listed on the depth chart.

However, Nico Crawford is still listed on the depth chart as the backup longsnapper despite announcing his intent to enter the transfer portal.

Pitt Football Depth Chart vs. East Carolina

Offense

Quarterback
Mason Heintschel
Eli Holstein
Cole Gonzales 

Running Back
Ja'Kyrian Turner
Jalynn Williams
Caleb Williams

Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson
Tony Kinsler

Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr.
Bryce Yates

Wide Reciever
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks
Deuce Spann
Cam Sapp

Tight End
Jake Overman
Malachi Thomas
Justin Holmes

Left Tackle
Jeff Persi
Kendall Stanley

Left Guard
Ryan Carretta
Torian Chester

Center
Lyndon Cooper
Isaiah Montgomery
Ryan Carretta

Right Guard
BJ Williams
Tai Ray

Right Tackle
Ryan Baer
Jiavani Cooley

Defense

Defensive End
Blaine Spires
Jaeden Moore
Joey Zelinsky

Defensive Tackle
Francis Brewu
Isaiah Neal
Jahsear Whittington

Defensive Tackle
Sean FitzSimmons
Nick James

Defensive End
Jimmy Scott
Maverick Gracio

Star Linebacker
Cameron Lindsey
Emmanuel Taylor

Mike Linebacker
Braylan Lovelace
Nick Lapi
Abe Ibrahim

Money Linebacker
Rasheem Biles
Nick Lapi
Cameron Lindsey

Strong Safety
Cruce Brookins
Josh Guerrier

Free Safety
Javon McIntyre
Kavir Bains-Marquez
Allen Bryant

Cornerback
Tamon Lynum
Shawn Lee Jr.
Zion Ferguson

Cornerback
Rashad Battle
Shadarian Harrison
Rashan Murray

Specialists

Placekicker
Trey Butkowski
Sam Carpenter

Punter
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Holder
Caleb Junko
Kaemon Tijerina

Long Snapper
Nilay Upadhyayula
Nico Crawford

Kickoff Returner
Kenny Johnson
Deuce Spann
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks

Punt Returner
Kenny Johnson
Raphael "Poppi" Williams

Kickoffs
Sam Carpenter
Trey Butkowski

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

