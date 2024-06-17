Pitt Get Recruiting Update on Top Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked hard to secure the services of Class of 2025 five-star guard Meleek Thomas, but they aren't the only program vying for his commitment.
He will make three official visits this summer to other programs, including back-to-back National Champions UConn, June 19-21, and then Arkansas the following week, June 25-27. He will also make an ofifcial visit to Indiana following the end of his AAU seaon with New Heights Lightning.
Jamie Shaw of On3 sports wrote in his update on Thomas' recruitment that the next two official visits to UConn and Arkansas are ones that will play a large role in how things go forward, according to a source close to the situation.
He also wrote that a source told him UConn, who managed to retain head coach Dan Hurley after the Los Angeles Lakers pushed to hire him away from the program, is the visit to pay attention to.
Arkansas will also serve as an important visit as well, with head coach John Calipari taking over the program from Kentucky. Shaw wrote that his source told him that Thomas notices the amount of guards that Calipari puts into the NBA.
Thomas previously made visits to Auburn Jan. 12 and Kentucky on Feb. 2. WIth Kentucky head coach John Calipari leaving for Arkansas, this upcoming visit might prove crucial in Thomas' recruitment.
He made an official visit to Pitt back in March and grew his relationship with the coaching staff, particularly head coach Jeff Capel and assistant coach Jason Capel. He also came to a number of games throughout the season to watch the team.
He wrote that he doesn't expect Thomas to make another official visit to Pitt nor Auburn, and that he is not considering Kentucky anymore following the coaching change. Other programs that Thomas mentioned previously include Kansas State, Miami, Tennessee and Kansas.
"Continue to watch which official visits he sets moving forward," Shaw wrote. "Pittsburgh and Auburn are still pushing, and I am paying close attention to the upcoming Arkansas and UConn visits."
Thomas starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
His work with former teammate and Pitt Class of 2024 recruit, Brandin Cummings, made for the best duo not just in the WPIAL, but in the commonwealth too. Pitt fans would love to not just see Cummings play at the Petersen Events Center, but Thomas too.
Thomas will play his senior season of high school for Overtime Elite in Atlanta, which will allow him to play against the best of the best when it comes to high school recruits.
He'll also join another fellow Class of 2025 Pittsburgh native at Overtime Elite in Amari Evans. Evans, who is a four-star guard, played for Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh as a freshman, before ending up at Overtime Elite.
Thomas and Evans also both play for New Heights Lightning NYC on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where they continue to grow their relationship, which Pitt fans hope will benefit them come 2025.
