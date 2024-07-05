Pitt Continues Contact with 4-Star 2026 G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are working hard to create relationships with recruits in the Class of 2026, including a four-star guard from North Carolina.
Markus Kerr, who is a 6-foot-5 guard, plays with Bouie at Julius L. Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C. is one guard they are going after. He also plays for Team United on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Kerr holds offers from West Virginia, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, VCU, High Point, Mount St. Mary's, College of Charleston, North Carolina A&T, Charlotte, Hampton, Radford and Appalachian State. He made unofficial visits to NC State, Wake Forest and College of Charleston.
Schools that contacted Kerr, but didn't offer yet include Louisville, NC State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Michigan, South Carolina and Samford.
The reason for this specific contact time is that June 15 marks the first day that NCAA allows college coaches to contact recruits in the Class of 2026. Some coaches start their recruiting at midnight, but every coaching staff will get to work throuhgout the day, sending out text messages and calling recruits.
On3, Rivals and ESPN all rate him as a four-star, while On3 has him at No. 77 in the nation, No. 20 shooting guard and No. 6 recruit in North Carolina, Rivals rates him as a four-star and No. 78 in the nation and ESPN ranks him at No. 42 for small forward, No. 47 in the southeast region and No. 8 in the state.
Kerr spoke with Jamie Shaw of On3 about teams that are recruiting him and that he is also showing interest in himself. These include West Virginia, Wake Forest and Mississippi State. He's also had contact with Pitt, plus ACC foes NC State and Virginia Tech, Michigan and Texas.
“Trust is big with me,” Kerr said to Shaw. “How a coach coaches me really. Like, if I make a mistake, talk me through the mistake, don’t just get on me, you know. I’ll get the feeling of how they play as I go through the process, obviously, I want to be comfortable with that."
He also sees himself as someone that can score inside, mid-range and from behind the arc. He wants to model his game off of two-time All-NBA First Team honoree/Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander and five-time All-NBA First Team honoree/Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, players that fit that exact role that Kerr wants to demonstrate to college coaches throughout his recruitment.
Pitt has also built a relationship with Tarris Bouie, another four-star guard in the Class of 2026 who is a teammate of Kerr at Julius L. Chambers High School.
With Capel's connections in North Carolina, expect more contact with players from the state in the Class of 2026 going forward.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Football DE Receives Praise from ESPN Writer
- Pitt Builds Relationship with 4-Star 2026 G
- WPIAL Kicker with Pitt Offer Commits to Alabama
- Pitt Women's Soccer Representing Nigeria for Paris Olympics
- Pitt Women's' Basketball F to Miss Upcoming Season
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt