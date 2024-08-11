Pitt Keeping Contact with Four-Star 2026 G
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have only recently started recruiting the Class of 2026 this summer, but they have one player that they have kept in good contact with.
Pitt, like other college teams, had to wait for June 15, which marks the first day that NCAA allows college coaches to contact recruits in the Class of 2026. Some coaches started their recruiting at midnight, but every coaching staff will get to work throuhgout the day, sending out text messages and calling recruits.
One guard that the Panthers are keeping in contact with is Parker Robinson, who caught eyes playing for Team Melo on the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Circuit this summer.
Robinson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, started out with Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md., but played last season for the City Reapers in Overtime Elite in Atlanta.
He averaged 15.6 minutes 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.3% from deep.
The connection with Pitt and Team Melo, stems from former star guard Bub Carrington, who went to the Washington Wizards as an NBA Draft lottery pick this summer.
This relationship played a large role in the Panthers getting in touch with Robinson and putting them on his mind.
"Pitt developed Bub really well and made him into a first round pick, so it has been cool being able to have that connection," Robinson said in an interview with Houston Wilson of PantherLair.com. They have been talking to me about how they love the type of player I am and they think they can help me accomplish my goal of getting into the NBA.”
Panthers associate head coach Milan Brown is the main recrutiter for Robinson, as Brown maintains great relationships in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia metro region. (DMV)
Robinson likes how Pitt uses freshmen and that he knows if he performs to the best of his abilities, he'll have a chance to play early and often. He also enjoys watching their guards operate and that bodes well for his style of play.
“I definitely like how Pitt lets their guards play,” Robinson said. “A lot of reads are coming from the guards themselves. They use a lot of ball screens, but the guards also have a lot of freedom. If I were to go there, I think I would be able to play in space and have a lot of freedom.
Robinson holds Power Five offers from rival West Virginia, Maryland, Providence, Iowa and Illinois, plus Morehead State, VCU, Towson, East Carolina and Old Dominion. Other schools that contacted him after June 15 include Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, VCU, Syracuse, George Washington and rival Penn State.
Rivals rated him as a four-star and the No. 105 recruit in the Class of 2026, while 247Sports has him as a three-star, No. 105 in the country, No. 8 combo guard and No. 6 in Maryland.
